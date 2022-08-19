Original title: Technological innovation empowers the “experimental field” of the new power system

“Gigawatt-level shared energy storage technology will drive the optimization of Qinghai’s energy structure and overall economic development, drive the rapid development of Qinghai’s lithium battery industry and equipment manufacturing industry, and solve the problem of energy storage participating in the electricity spot market and auxiliary service market.” August 15 Li Yongbin, director of the regulation center of State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Company (hereinafter referred to as State Grid Qinghai Electric Power), talked about “the key technology of gigawatt-level shared energy storage blockchain based on UHV DC delivery and the development and application of DC booster devices” said the project. As of the end of July 2022, the project has been fully launched and has entered the stage of expert on-site project supervision.

Taking scientific and technological innovation and scientific research as the fundamental driving force, relying on the characteristic scenarios of Qinghai Power Grid, State Grid Qinghai Electric Power has strengthened the technical layout, carried out theoretical research and technological research and development in an overall manner, and promoted the construction of new technologies, new equipment applications and technological demonstration projects. Innovation, leading energy transformation and development, and fully supporting the construction of Qinghai’s new power system demonstration zone.

Technological breakthroughs empower new energy development

Focusing on new problems and challenges in new energy control and power security, State Grid Qinghai Electric Power focuses on strengthening technical research, multi-disciplinary and multi-professional efforts, and supports the construction of new power systems with scientific and technological innovation, and promotes the creation of a national-level clean energy industry highland .

“We start from promoting the multi-interaction of ‘source, network, load and storage’, and take the coordinated operation control of new energy power generation, safe and stable operation of power system, flexible adjustment and interaction of load terminals, energy storage technology and market mechanism as the four main directions of attack. The technical difficulties of the new power system of the power grid.” Yang Senlin, director of the State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Science and Technology Department, introduced.

State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Co., Ltd. has preliminarily formulated a special plan for tackling key problems in new electric power technology and anchored 21 scientific research projects in order to be a good “test field” for the new power system of State Grid Corporation of China. In tackling key tasks, the entire chain of scientific and technological research and development has been managed and controlled, providing a strong scientific and technological guarantee for the construction of Qinghai’s new power system demonstration zone.

Active support technology for new energy power generation, new power system simulation technology, safe operation technology for electrochemical energy storage power plants… One project after another has been rolled out, roadmaps are being formed, and the effect of technology in empowering new power systems is becoming more and more prominent. .

Demonstration projects achieve leadership

After Qinghai Province became the first batch of provincial-level demonstration zones for new power systems, State Grid Qinghai Electric Power has set the goal of leading the system construction with demonstration projects.

The key demonstration project of Qinghai’s new power system – “wind-solar hydrogen storage” comprehensive energy utilization demonstration base landed in Yunjiakou, Xining City. “In the future, the base will build six typical scenarios, including the hydrogen-electricity coupling demonstration platform, the compressed air energy storage demonstration platform, and the wind-light-water comprehensive control demonstration platform for multiple energy storage, to provide demonstration samples for a number of technical researches.” State Grid Qinghai Yang Libin, deputy manager of the New Energy Testing Technology Service Center of the Economic Research Institute, introduced.

At the same time, the “wind-solar hydrogen storage” comprehensive energy utilization demonstration base will also strive to build a “six-in-one” multi-energy complementary demonstration platform of basic research, R&D demonstration, standard guidance, achievement transformation, promotion and application, and technical training. The application in actual scenarios will help Qinghai Province’s energy transformation and upgrading.

At the 10 million kilowatt-level new energy base in Hainan, Qinghai, the world‘s largest new energy distributed control group is running stably. “The actual operation effect of the power control group is remarkable, which has played an important role in promoting Qinghai’s new energy output and alleviating the pressure of new energy consumption.” Chen Chunmeng, director of the system operation department of the State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Control Center, introduced.

The base uses the first demonstration project to drive the formation of a promotion effect, and explore a high-quality development demonstration model for the Qinghai New Power System Demonstration Zone. At present, State Grid Qinghai Electric Power is continuously promoting strategic cooperation with all parties to promote the implementation of key demonstration projects such as zero-carbon industry and electricity-to-hydrogen conversion.

Relying on “talent + technology” dual-engine drive

“With the support of talents and technology, we have basically established a carbon emission statistical accounting system covering all fields. The ideas, methods and research and development achievements of the ‘electricity-carbon’ model have been promoted in many places across the country, in order to comprehensively build a national-level carbon emission The monitoring platform provides effective support,” said Zhou Qunxing, director of the State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Internet Department.

Wang Xuebin is the research director of the State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Research Institute “Research on the Development Path of Qinghai New Power System and Key Issues of Safe and Stable Operation”. He said: “Our team’s goal is to enhance innovation capabilities, fully serve the construction of Qinghai’s new power system, and help achieve the ‘double carbon’ goal.”

Since 2021, State Grid Qinghai Power has formulated 8 measures for the interactive development of scientific research and standards, built a cross-level flexible team platform, and established a market-oriented innovation system with deep integration of industry, academia and research, focusing on the construction of a new power system.

Focus on the “dual carbon” goal, and help Qinghai build a clean energy industry highland. State Grid Qinghai Electric Power actively participates in scientific and technological research, exploration and practice, adheres to both talent training and technological innovation, helps clean energy industry technology upgrade, and supports the construction of new power systems with unremitting technological innovation.

