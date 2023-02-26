Listen to the audio version of the article

Electricity won’t be the only form of power for future Toyotas. the brand led by Koji Sato, who took the place of the previous CEO Akio Toyoda from 1 April, confirmed the arrival of a new platform dedicated to electric cars starting from 2026 but at the same time did not close the door to further forms of propulsion. Despite the acceleration towards electric, the new CEO underlined that there is no intention of giving up a strategy that explores different types to achieve zero emissions. This will translate into a range in which there will be a lack of hydrogen-powered models capable of guaranteeing zero emissions and at the same time declaring ranges in kilometers capable of being equated to the thermal versions also in terms of recharge times. The Asian group’s goal is to offer more attractive electric cars to a greater number of potential buyers, and at the same time simplifying the design and changing its mentality by concentrating them on BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) cars.

The focus on style and performance is perfectly summed up by the Lexus Electrified Sport concept. Possible first model of the Japanese premium brand powered by solid-state batteries, it should be presented in a definitive form by the end of 2024. Probable heir to the LFA, according to rumors from Japan, the Electrified Sport could have a range of more than 700 kilometers and cover the shot from 0 to 100 km/h in less than seven seconds. Overall, over 30 new zero-emission models will arrive by 2030, thanks to an investment of about 62 billion dollars.

If in the past Toyoda had been critical of the energy transition towards electric motors, now with the arrival of Sato there is a significant shift towards engines powered by lithium-ion batteries and in the future with solid-state technology.

In this transitional phase, Lexus will play a leading role in the change of strategy in the future, with a range capable of combining plug-in hybrid models with SUVs without pistons under the bonnet.

Moving to a shorter time horizon, the range of the Japanese manufacturer will see the introduction of the production version of the C-HR Prologue concept. Made by Toyota’s French style center, the second generation of the C-HR will hit the road with a long list of new features starting with the presence of a plug-in hybrid engine. Characterized by taut and decisive lines, the CH-R Prologue will stand out in the crowded C-Suv segment for a style with a strong personality and for aesthetic customizations such as the 3-colour bodywork. The second generation of the Toyota C-HR will also come in a plug-in hybrid version, with batteries assembled in Europe. To this will be added the 100% hybrid version, thus offering a wide choice of electrified engines for the new Japanese C-segment SUV.