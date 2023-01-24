© Reuters. Tech race intensifies Microsoft’s (MSFT.US) investment in OpenAI to reach $10 billion



Zhitong Finance APP has learned that Microsoft (MSFT.US) announced on Monday that it will further invest billions of dollars in OpenAI, deepening its relationship with the start-up company behind ChatGPT, and laying the groundwork for Google, which is competing with Alphabet (GOOGL.US ). Get ready for more competition.

Most recently, Microsoft trumpeted the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution and pumped $1 billion into the startup co-founded by Musk and investor Sam Altman, building on a bet it made on OpenAI nearly four years ago. .

The company has since built a supercomputer to power OpenAI’s technology, among other forms of support. Microsoft announced the “third phase” of the partnership, which has multi-year multibillion-dollar investments, including additional supercomputer development and cloud computing support for OpenAI.

It is understood that the investment will reach 10 billion US dollars. Microsoft is pouring more resources into what it calls generative AI, a technology that learns from data how to create almost any type of content from just a single text prompt.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which can generate prose or poetry on command, was a prime example that gained a lot of attention in Silicon Valley last year. Microsoft said last week that it aims to infuse this kind of artificial intelligence into all of its products, while OpenAI continues its pursuit of creating human-like intelligence for machines. Microsoft has begun incorporating OpenAI’s technology into its search engine, Bing. For the first time in years, Bing has been discussed as a potential competitor to industry leader Google.

The highly anticipated investment shows Microsoft is competing with Google, a person familiar with the matter previously told Reuters. Google, the inventor of key AI research, is planning to release its own work this spring.

A few days ago, Microsoft and Alphabet each announced layoffs of 10,000 or more. In its layoff announcement, Microsoft warned of the recession and growing customer scrutiny of digital spending.