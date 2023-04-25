Home » Technology – Federal Court of Justice hears right to be forgotten on the Internet
The Federal Court of Justice is again dealing with search results on Google. Employees from the financial services industry have complained. A website had reported critically about the investment model of companies they work for.

The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) deals again with search results on Google on Tuesday (09.30 a.m.). Employees from the financial services industry have complained. A website had reported critically about the investment model of companies they work for. If you search for these companies or the names of the plaintiffs on Google, links to the articles or preview images – so-called thumbnails – of the plaintiffs appear. (Ref. VI ZR 476/18)

They claim the articles are wrong and demand that Google remove the links. The search engine operator explained that they could not judge the truthfulness. The BGH suspended the proceedings in 2020 and submitted questions to the European Court of Justice. This decided in December that a search engine should not display links if those affected can prove that the linked reports are obviously false. In the specific case, the BGH must now decide.

