ChiNext Index Daily K-line Chart

Yue Yanghe drawing

◎Reporter Xu Wei

A-share market bottomed out and rebounded yesterday. In early trading, the three major indexes continued to bottom out due to heavy consumption and other varieties, and the Shanghai Composite 50 Index hit a record low since February 2019. In the afternoon, technology stocks broke out in an all-round way, and the A-share market continued to rise. The Shanghai Stock Exchange Index recovered 3,000 points, and the ChiNext Index rose by more than 3%.

As of yesterday’s close, the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,025.51 points, up 1.53%; the Shenzhen Component Index closed at 10,838.48 points, up 2.46%; the ChiNext Index closed at 2,343.30 points, up 3.60%. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges exceeded 700 billion yuan, and the volume can be significantly enlarged.

Technology stocks set a limit in the afternoon

On the disk, technology stocks ushered in a big explosion. The Xinchuang sector surged sharply and became the core sector yesterday, driving the collective rise of sectors such as information security, domestic software, and cloud computing. Keyuan Wisdom, Nanwei Software, China Software, etc. daily limit, Inspur Software, Runhe Software, ArcherMind Technology, etc. rose at the top.

Kaiyuan Securities stated that the next five years will be a critical period for the development of “Daxinchuang”, and the development space of Xinchuang industry is broad. Starting from 2023, the localization of Xinchuang in eight key industries including finance, operators, and electric power is expected to accelerate. At the same time, the catalyst of relevant policies is expected to be gradually implemented, which will further boost market confidence. Investors should pay attention to the industrial trend of “Daxin Innovation”.

Yesterday, the semiconductor sector, which fell earlier, also ushered in a strong rebound. Loongson Zhongke, Fengdao Technology, etc. rose more than 14%, and many stocks such as Mingwei Electronics, Fudan Microelectronics, and Changchuan Technology rose significantly.

New energy track stocks such as energy storage, photovoltaics, and lithium batteries still performed outstandingly. Sungrow rose by more than 8%, Yiwei Lithium Energy rose by nearly 7%, and CATL, which rose sharply in the previous trading day, rose by more than 5% yesterday. The wind power equipment sector moved up in the afternoon, and individual stocks such as Xinqianglian, Haili Wind Power, and Jinlei shares rose by more than 12%. Tianshun Wind Energy, Daikin Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. daily limit, Double One Technology, Mingyang Intelligence and other stocks rose significantly. The photovoltaic equipment sector also had an active performance. Tongling shares gained a daily limit of 20%, and individual stocks such as Kuaike Electronics and Gaoce shares rose significantly.

Incremental funds are gradually entering the market

Yesterday, the A-share market ushered in incremental funds. A total of 710.2 billion yuan was traded in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets throughout the day, which was 146.4 billion yuan higher than the previous trading day. Specifically, the turnover of the two cities yesterday afternoon was 362 billion yuan, surpassing the 348.1 billion yuan turnover of the two cities in the morning. In most cases, the volume of the A-share market in the afternoon is lower than that in the morning. Yesterday was uncharacteristically, and the volume in the afternoon was significantly higher than that in the morning. As the index continued to climb, it showed that incremental funds were gradually entering the market.

For the reasons for the entry of funds, industry insiders believe that favorable data support is the key. Financial statistics released by the People’s Bank of China on the evening of October 11 showed that new credit, social financing, and M2 data in September were better than expected. According to preliminary statistics, the increase in social financing in September was 3.53 trillion yuan, an increase of 624.5 billion yuan over the same period of the previous year; RMB loans increased by 2.47 trillion yuan, an increase of 810.8 billion yuan year-on-year.

CICC said that the new social financing data in September significantly exceeded market expectations. The rapid expansion of credit is the result of the gradual implementation of previous policies, and the main investment is infrastructure. The growth of social financing in the fourth quarter still has stamina. The total amount of social financing is supported, but the multiplier effect requires the cooperation of other factors. It is expected that with the continuous accumulation of policy effects, positive factors will continue to increase, which will help support the recovery of the economy and the market.

Institutions judge that the market bottom is basically established

Regarding the deep “V” rebound trend of A-shares yesterday, Zhao Wei, an analyst at Founder Securities, believes that the market has basically reached its low point since this round of adjustment, and the market bottom has basically been established. The characteristics of the market show that there is an inflow of OTC funds, the market sentiment has turned from weak to strong, the short-term volume can be effectively released, and the broader market is expected to continue to rebound.

CITIC Securities said that the current market bottom features are manifested in a highly consistent prudent attitude, continued sluggish transactions, and more reasonable valuations; policy and economic expectations in October have gradually become clear, the impact of exchange rate fluctuations has gradually weakened, and active funds on the market have completed hedging and falling. Warehouse, off-market bargain-hunting funds began to enter the market, it is expected that the market will usher in a monthly level of repair market. In October, it is expected to usher in a window for adding positions. It is recommended to adhere to a balanced allocation and actively deploy valuation switching and boom-point industries.

Soochow Securities believes that the market is at the bottom, most of the broad-based index valuations are close to the end of April, and the SSE equity risk premium is 5.7%, which is close to the 3-year average + 2 times the standard deviation. The market may form an important medium-term bottom in the next 2-3 years. Looking forward to the market outlook, Soochow Securities predicts that the market value style is dominant, and the financial and real estate sectors may become the main force of the rebound.