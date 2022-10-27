TherapyChat, the leading online psychology platform in Italy, Spain, and the UK, announces the closure of its € 6.5 million Series A round.

The company once again gains the trust of NextChance Invest, which also led the two previous rounds, and brings with it new investors such as Mediaset Italia and Mediaset España.

Founded in 2016 by Alessandro De Sario and Alejandro Ponce, TherapyChat is proposed as a meeting point between psychologists who wish to offer their online services and people or companies interested in improving their psychological well-being. The goal is twofold: to democratize access to psychology and provide professionals in this discipline with a new quality work tool.

In its short history, TherapyChat has closed three funding rounds: the first two (a seed round

in 2016 and a pre-series A round in 2021) by NextChance Invest (investor, among others, of

La Nevera Roja, Jobandtalent and Conversia) for 3 and 5 million euros respectively.