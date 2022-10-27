Home Business Technology, TherapyChat closes an investment round of 6.5 million: Mediaset takes over
Business

Technology, TherapyChat closes an investment round of 6.5 million: Mediaset takes over

by admin

TherapyChat, the leading online psychology platform in Italy, Spain, and the UK, announces the closure of its € 6.5 million Series A round.

The company once again gains the trust of NextChance Invest, which also led the two previous rounds, and brings with it new investors such as Mediaset Italia and Mediaset España.

Founded in 2016 by Alessandro De Sario and Alejandro Ponce, TherapyChat is proposed as a meeting point between psychologists who wish to offer their online services and people or companies interested in improving their psychological well-being. The goal is twofold: to democratize access to psychology and provide professionals in this discipline with a new quality work tool.

In its short history, TherapyChat has closed three funding rounds: the first two (a seed round

in 2016 and a pre-series A round in 2021) by NextChance Invest (investor, among others, of

La Nevera Roja, Jobandtalent and Conversia) for 3 and 5 million euros respectively.

See also  Lapo Elkann joins Youngtimers AG to help Garage Italia grow

You may also like

Surprisingly negative prices for natural gas in Europe!The...

Mps, capital increase with a maxi-commission of $...

Nutriscore postpones the decision of the EU to...

Terrible earnings reports for tech giants from Google...

Spot gold rose to 1670, the US index...

Live with Webuild: 18 active webcams in 5...

Redmi’s first affordable flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen2 is...

Ferrari continues its own share purchase program, reaching...

Audi in Formula 1 with Sauber and prepares...

Patent Court at the start. Match postponed for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy