Technology – US Vice President warns of “moral responsibility” of technology giants in AI

US Vice President Kamala Harris warned of the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) at a meeting with top representatives of leading technology companies. The companies leading AI development in the US have “an ethical, moral and legal responsibility to ensure the security of their products,” Harris said at the meeting with the heads of Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic on Thursday at the White House .

AI has the potential to “improve people’s lives and solve some of society’s biggest challenges,” Harris said at the meeting, which included the heads of Google, Sundar Pichai, Microsoft, Satya Nadella, and OpenAI, Sam Altman, had summoned. At the same time, AI also harbors the risk of “dramatically increasing security threats, violating civil rights and privacy, and undermining public trust and belief in democracy.” Therefore, companies have a “moral” duty to protect society from the potential dangers of AI.

The companies would have to comply with the existing laws, Harris explained after the talks. Together with President Joe Biden, she is committed to “pushing forward new regulations and supporting new laws”.

Due to the lack of regulations, the technology industry in Silicon Valley has so far been able to quickly bring new products to market. This has recently fueled fears of risks to society from AI technologies before the government could be able to close existing loopholes. Only on Tuesday did a leading AI developer at internet giant Google warn of uncontrollable development of particularly advanced AI. Among other things, he referred to the spread of fake news and a threat to jobs.

Large corporations like Google and Microsoft have been working on AI programs for years, for example for translations, search queries and targeted advertisements. Microsoft is the main investor in the company OpenAI, which developed the now famous chatbot ChatGPT.

The White House used Thursday’s meeting to announce new measures to “promote responsible American innovation in artificial intelligence.” This includes providing 140 million dollars (127 million euros) for the expansion of AI research and the establishment of a rating system that is intended to “correct” problematic AI models in cooperation with the big tech companies.

