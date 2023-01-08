Luo Yonghao fought with investors, warning entrepreneurs to sign repurchase terms

On December 7, Hammer Technology investor Zihui Venture Capital Zheng Gang issued an article accusing Luo Yonghao of “not being grateful” for not holding a shareholder meeting and directly issuing a compensation agreement without communication. Later, Luo Yonghao issued a response, saying that there was a meeting, and after obtaining the consent of investors and partners, the old shareholders who had invested in Smartisan Technology were provided with 5% of the shares before the investment and 3.72% of the shares after the investment. The conditions and agreements are also voluntarily chosen by the old shareholders to sign or not to sign.

Comments:At present, the two parties have not continued to “talk” each other in public, but this incident warns entrepreneurs and investors that they need to be cautious when signing equity repurchase terms. Entrepreneurs should take into account the risks and characteristics of the industry in which the project is located, According to the actual situation of the founder team, restrict the terms of equity repurchase, try to raise the threshold for exercising the right of equity repurchase, conduct multiple rounds of negotiations and games on the scope, method and boundary of equity repurchase liability limitations, and strive for investors to compromise to a certain extent .

All products will no longer use Chinese chips by 2024, Dell did not respond directly

“Nikkei Asia News” (Nikkei Asia) reported on January 5 that according to people familiar with the matter, Dell (NYSE: DELL), the world‘s third largest computer manufacturer, has set a goal to realize that all products will no longer use Chinese computers by 2024. At the same time, Dell also requires suppliers and product assemblers of other components such as electronic modules and printed circuit boards (PCBs) to start preparing to increase production capacity in countries other than China (such as Vietnam), with the goal of moving 50% of production capacity out of China by 2025.

Comments:In response to this news, Dell responded, “We continue to explore the diversification of the global supply chain that is meaningful to our customers and business.” Dell also emphasized, “China is an important market, and we have team members and customers serving it.” Canalys data shows that in 2021, Dell and HP will ship more than 133 million laptops and desktops in total, most of which The assembly will be carried out in Kunshan City and Chongqing City, Jiangsu Province.

CES 2023 Focuses on Automotive Infotainment Technology

In 2023, CES will be held in Las Vegas, USA. The brand-new concept car and the interactive experience function of infotainment in the future car have become the focus of major automakers competing to demonstrate. Nvidia announced a partnership with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world‘s largest technology manufacturer, to develop a self-driving and autonomous vehicle platform based on Nvidia’s Drive Hyperion system. Nvidia is also projecting gaming platform GeForce NOW onto car screens.

Comments:As new generations of vehicles become autonomous and electrified, interiors will transform into mobile living spaces, complete with the same entertainment facilities as at home. In the future, gamers will be able to enter the virtual world in the car. Car companies are still developing a new generation of self-driving cars with the help of the metaverse tool platform.

Apple, Tesla shares plunge as economic outlook stokes demand concerns

At the beginning of 2023, U.S. technology stocks will suffer from a “bad start.” At the close of trading on January 3, Apple’s stock price fell 3.7%, hitting a new low in nearly a year, and its market value fell below $2 trillion. In the past year, Apple’s market value has evaporated by a total of 1 trillion US dollars. Investors are concerned about rising interest rates and falling consumer confidence, which could hurt demand for Apple’s high-priced products.

On January 6, Tesla cut the price of its electric vehicles in China for the second time in less than three months. Tesla is fighting a downturn in the global auto market with a “price war.”

Comments:Analysts believe that the problems facing Apple and Tesla have gradually shifted from supply chains to consumer demand issues. Tesla is sacrificing gross profit per car to boost sales. Because their backlog of orders in China has disappeared. Apple is also undercutting prices from suppliers to reduce the cost of smartphones and counter pressure on margins.

The game anchor “brings goods”, “Goose and Duck Kill” rushed to the hot search

A small game “goose goose duck” (“Goose and Duck Kill”) has become a frequent visitor to the recent hot search list. On January 2nd and 3rd, because the server crashed due to the influx of players, #鹿鸡杀# topped the hot search list several times. The game server crash was mainly due to the large number of Chinese players joining. Herbert, a member of the game development team, said in his statement that the Chinese players’ love for the game has made the team “flattered”. “Goose and Duck Kill” was launched as early as 21 years ago. It has been unknown until the end of 2022 because of the “bringing goods” of domestic game anchors, which suddenly became popular and ushered in a large number of Chinese players.

Comments:Statistics from Steamdb show that on the evening of January 3, the number of online players in the game has exceeded 470,000, which is comparable to other masterpieces such as “Apex Legends” and “PUBG”. Zhang Shule told China Business News that “Goose and Duck Killing” has gone out of the circle in the Chinese market, perhaps more because of the fact that Chinese players of the Z generation have certain habits under the incubation of board games, and have a differentiated experience with different tastes. Have strong interest.

Qualcomm enters satellite communications and “wrestles” with Huawei and Apple

During CES2023, Qualcomm announced an agreement with Iridium Communications (Iridium) to provide satellite-based connections for the next generation of Android flagship smartphones, and released the world‘s first solution for two-way communication on high-end smartphones – SnapdragonSatellite ( Snapdragon Satellite Communications). Qualcomm said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform will have built-in support for messaging using satellite connections, and smartphones equipped with the technology will be available in the second half of 2023 along with a series of new models.

Comments:Counterpoint analyst Brady said that the cost of building satellite communications is high and the short-term returns are low. Even Tesla has a high probability that it will not use “Starlink” to realize the communication function of the car. Satellite communication may be used to find cars in the automotive field. In addition, there are no applications in a short time. Chance. However, he told reporters that the function of satellite communication will become mainstream in the future, “People tend to have a mentality that even if they don’t use it once in a lifetime, once they find the need, then this function is very worthwhile.

Midea Welling Auto Parts Anqing Base put into production

On January 6, 2023, the first phase project of Welling Auto Parts Anqing New Energy Auto Parts Base under Midea Group was put into operation. The goal of EPS steering motors and 200,000 drive motors is moving forward. Welling’s first electric compressor rolled off the assembly line that day, mainly for mainstream electric vehicle companies such as Ideal, Xiaopeng, and Weilai. Welling’s 800V electric compressor using CO2 environmentally friendly refrigerant will also be mass-produced.

Comments:In 2023, with the acceleration of major traditional automobile brands and the continuous improvement of new energy charging facilities, the market penetration rate of China‘s new energy vehicles is expected to approach 50%. Welling Auto Parts intends to become a core supplier of global new energy vehicle parts and open up a new growth curve for Midea Group. Welling Auto Parts is actively promoting the industry into the era of 800V ultra-fast charging.

Taiwan, China applies to the WTO to join the U.S. negotiation on chip lawsuits against China

Taiwan has asked to join the discussions after China filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over U.S. chip sanctions. Taiwan is the second country, after Russia, to request to join the discussion of the lawsuit. “We have a significant share of the world semiconductor market, and we have a high trade interest in understanding how this dispute will affect our bilateral trade and the supply and demand of semiconductor products in the world market,” Taiwan said.

Comments:According to the data of the International Semiconductor Industry Association (SEMI), the semiconductor market in Taiwan, China will be 14.71 billion US dollars in 2021. Mainland China has previously lodged a complaint with the WTO over US chip export restrictions, accusing the US of threatening the stability of the global supply chain. On December 15, local time, the United States included 36 technology companies including Yangtze River Storage in a trade blacklist.

The recovery of the storage market depends on the second half of 2023

On January 5, Guo Zuorong, senior research deputy general manager of TrendForce, said in an online meeting that the storage market is not showing signs of recovery. He expects that the price decline of some storage products brought about by the imbalance between supply and demand is expected to narrow in the second half of 2023. “The consumer market has been affected by the ‘home office’ brought about by the epidemic. At present, enough or even too many laptops and tablet products have been purchased, which will cause the above-mentioned markets to decline in terms of shipments in 2023.” Guo Zuorong said.

Comments:In order to cope with the continuously unbalanced market supply and demand, since the fourth quarter of 2022, storage giants such as Samsung and Micron have announced production cuts. In November 2022, Samsung announced that it has cut its smartphone production in Vietnam. In December 2022, Micron Technology also announced that it will reduce the production of memory chips by 20%. The company expects that in 2023, the company’s memory DRAM supply will decline year-on-year, and flash memory NAND supply will increase by less than 10% year-on-year. According to TrendForce, the oversupply ratio of the storage market will be 7.1% in 2023, compared to 1.7% in 2021.