Technoprobe: acquista Harbor Electronics per $50 mln

Technoprobe, active in the design and production of Probe Cards, has signed a binding offer for the acquisition of 100% of the capital of Harbor Electronics, specialized in the production of printed circuit boards for the testing market from the group headed by Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech .

Under the terms of the offer, which provides for an exclusivity period of 30 days to finalize and sign the final acquisition agreement, Technoprobe will pay a total amount of approximately USD 50 million net of any adjustments related to changes in the availability of cash of the target company.

Harbor Electronics produces advanced circuit boards for test systems for major semiconductor manufacturers. In fiscal 2022, it reported revenues of approximately $52 million, EBITDA of approximately 16%, and a net financial position of approximately $5 million.

Thanks to the acquisition, Technoprobe will further strengthen its technological skills in the field of testing, vertically integrating its production process, thanks to the in-house creation of advanced printed circuits for its probe cards and Final Test Boards.

