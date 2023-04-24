Home » Technoprobe admitted to Euronext in Milan with an exception
Technoprobe at the Milan Stock Exchange

Borsa Italiana has arranged for admission to listing on the Euronext Milan market of the ordinary shares of Technoprobe, a company active in the design and production of Probe Cards used for semiconductor testing, and ordered the simultaneous exclusion from trading on the Euronext Growth Milan (EGM) market. The effectiveness of today’s decision is subject to the filing of the listing prospectus with CONSOB, as well as to the presentation of the application for admission to trading.

Borsa Italiana has deemed that the requirements for regular functioning of the market can be satisfied even in the presence of a less than 25% free float (requirement to access the Euronext Milan market), and in particular to 20.80% of the capital. In fact, the market regulation allows Borsa Italiana to derogate from this threshold, without prejudice to the judgment that the shares can be traded in a fair, orderly and efficient manner. (Ticker)

