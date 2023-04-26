Home » Technoprobe: Borsa Italia admits listing of ordinary shares on Euronext Milan
Technoprobe: Borsa Italia admits listing of ordinary shares on Euronext Milan

Watch out for Technoprobe, after yesterday, as reported by Equita SIM, “Borsa Italiana ordered the admission to listing of ordinary shares on the regulated market Euronext Milan and the simultaneous exclusion of trading on the multilateral trading system Euronext Growth Milan”.

The Milan SIM points out that “the effectiveness of the Borsa Italiana order for admission to listing remains subject to the filing with Consob of the related
prospectus, as well as the presentation of the application for admission to trading presented which was formalized yesterday”.

“The start of trading of Technoprobe ordinary shares on Euronext Milan and the simultaneous exclusion of the Company’s ordinary shares from trading on Euronext Growth Milan will be established by Borsa Italiana with a subsequent notice, subject to verification of the sufficient diffusion of financial instruments within the indicated limit of 20.8% as the minimum share of the free float”.

Technoprobe shares finished yesterday’s session up 1.9%, at odds
€6.50 per share.

Technoprobe develops solutions for testing chips, electronic hearts that give life to today’s world and design tomorrow’s.

The group specializes in probe cards, i.e. in the design, development and production of probe cards for the biggest technological brands.

