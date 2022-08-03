Decisive bullish acceleration in the afternoon for Telecom Italia which is now advancing by about 4% (the stock was also suspended due to excess of the rise). Pending the publication of the financial results (today the board of directors meets to approve the financial report as at 30 June 2022), Bloomberg’s advances on the 2022 guidance are making their way. According to reports from Bloomberg News, which cites sources close to the dossier, Telecom could revise its 2022 earnings forecast upwards after seeing gains from cost reductions and stabilization in sales during the second quarter. The new estimates could be unveiled as early as today, on the occasion of the presentation of the second quarter results.

In addition to the accounts, the hot topic remains that of the network. In an interview with “La Repubblica” – underline from Equita – the ceo of CDP Equity, Pierpaolo Di Stefano, reaffirms the strategic sense of the single network operation, essential for all parties and which has as its main focus the European Antitrust approval. Di Stefano “sees no reason not to arrive at a non-binding offer quickly”.