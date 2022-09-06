At Piazza Affari Tim rebounds after yesterday’s decline and at the moment it moves up by 0.89%, thus finding itself at € 0.2039. According to what Bloomberg reports today, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti would be in favor of postponing its offer for Tim’s network until after the elections of 25 September.

Initially CDP should have presented its offer around mid-September, (while the deadline for the agreement should remain set for 31 October), but then the scenario has profoundly changed and political uncertainty, culminating in the resignation of Mario Draghi , caused a series of delays, thus further postponing Tim’s fate. The Government, in fact, has been discussing for months a potential merger between Tim and Open Fiber, with the aim of creating a single national network and thus avoiding duplication of investments.

The dossier on the single network is also among the most debated issues in the electoral contest, but the operation remains complex as Vivendi, Tim’s largest shareholder, denounces a potential conflict of interest involving the role of C and this is because CDP in addition to owning 10% of Tim is also the majority shareholder (with a stake of X%) of Open Fiber. Furthermore, there is a valuation problem as Vivendi estimates the value of Tim’s network at € 31-34 billion, but according to some analysts the value of the asset would be closer to € 21-25 billion. In this regard, Telecom Italia has scheduled a meeting at the end of the month to review Vivendi’s governance.