Minister Urso in a hearing before the Transport Commission of the Chamber underlined that the government’s objective is to create a national network, not a single one, which can overcome the objections posed by the European antitrust to the project.

The government is ready to implement a series of initiatives to support the sector, even if the reduction of VAT must find coverage and the revision of the electromagnetic limits must be evaluated in agreement with the Ministry of Health. A new voucher plan for households without connectivity, regardless of income, is also ready to be notified to the EU. The support can also come from tariff incentive mechanisms for new investments (wholesale tariffs).

Urso then reiterated the constructive atmosphere of the meetings held at the ministry between the parties. According to il sole24ore, the ministry would support the scheme in which CDP and other funds bid for NetCo rather than the proportional demerger project supported by Vivendi. In any case, the parties will have the opportunity to present their proposals on how to structure the operation in a meeting which, according to Il Messaggero, should be held in early February, says Equita.