MILANO – Kkr’s offer for the Telecom Italia network also sets a price – considered by many to be high – on its participation in the US fund in Fibercop (37.5%). The secondary network of Timthe one that reaches Italian homes from the lockers on the street, is made of fiber and copper, and in 2020 the US fund had invested 1.8 billion (and 2.88 billion considering the debt, for a company valuation of 100 % of 7.7 billion), precisely to help Telecom replace copper with fiber.

