Telecommunications in chaos, after Vodafone also BT: 55 thousand workers away

BT Group, the British broadband giant is in a black crisis

After the sensational crash in the Stock Exchange of Vodafone following the announcement of a 11,000 job cuts In the next three yearscomes another bad news from the field of telecommunications. The broadband giant Bt Group is in great trouble and the stock market crash London it’s not random. The investors – we read in the Sole 24 Ore – the annual results of the telecommunications group for the current year, accompanied by the announcement of massive workforce cuts. Shares of the UK’s leading broadband provider also fell more than eight pointsslipping to a three-month low.

With the worst performance of the FTSE 100 index +0.55%. BT ended the year to 31 March 2023 with revenues of £20.7 billion, down 1% and a pre-tax profit of 1.7 billion (-12%), while net income rose to 1.9 billion (from 1.2 billion), mainly thanks to “super deductionsrelated to the sale of BT Sport, which brought the effective tax rate on profits to -10.2% from 35% in 2022. The group – continues the Sun – has also made it known that it wants to cut up to 55,000 jobs by 2028-2030, thus reducing the workforce by 40% approximately from the current 139 thousand units to 75-90 thousand. “By the end of the decade BT Group will build on a much smaller workforce and on a significantly reduced cost basis. The new BT Group will be a leaner company with a brighter future,” said CEO Philip Jansennoting that “over the past four years, the group has stuck closely to the strategy and it works”.

