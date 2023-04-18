Home » “Telegenic, fast and intelligent”, the Washington Post crowns Meloni
Business

“Telegenic, fast and intelligent”, the Washington Post crowns Meloni

by admin
“Telegenic, fast and intelligent”, the Washington Post crowns Meloni

Obviously the Washington Post has not suddenly gone mad but it is all necessary to frame everything in the very determined support that Meloni has guaranteed to the USA in the war against Ukraine

Who knows how our local radical-chic colleagues, such as Massimo Giannini and Marco Damilano, have remained to see Giorgia Meloni crowned queen of the Americas by a legendary newspaper of the world left like the Washington Post, the one, to be clear, that triggered the Watergate case which led to the resignation of the American Republican President Richard Nixon.

Lee Hockstader – in an article that caused quite a stir even among US progressives – he called her “telegenic, fast and intelligent. Those who expected an Italian version of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene found themselves in front of someone more aligned with traditional conservatives like the former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley”, continued the columnist, referring to Donald Trump’s ally, a sharp republican like Thatcher and fierce like the American tycoon.

Hockstader exorcizes the fears of the beginning: “And yet she entered office with the widespread fear that, as head of a party with roots in post-World War II Italian fascism, it would have destabilized the eighth largest economy in the world and would have sent shock waves across Europe”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Duel with the swan - La Stampa

You may also like

Jonhson & Jonhson with the wind in their...

Comparison in the process between broadcaster Fox and...

‘Ndrangheta, 62 arrests in Catanzaro: the rise of...

National Bureau of Statistics: In March, thermal power...

Care: Great Britain threatens strikes until Christmas

Webuild: subsidiary Usa Lane in jv selected preferred...

Environmental protection – Ex-Interior Minister Baum wants a...

Volkswagen overtaken by BYD in China. It’s the...

In the first quarter, the CPI growth rate...

“Tucker Carlson”: Elon Musk wants to search for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy