Listen to the audio version of the article

“We believe that everything goes in the direction of bringing out good practices and protection for the sector. The register of oppositions certainly falls into this category ». Lelio Borgherese, president of Assocontact, gives a positive opinion of the new register of oppositions opened, from 27 July 2022, also to mobile phones. This means that even mobile phone users – as has already been the case since 2011 for fixed numbers – can decide to register in a register to protect themselves from wild telemarketing: phone calls to sell services have become increasingly harassing.

The hub of overseas or illegal call centers

“But here is the point. Telemarketing services are increasingly carried out by call centers based abroad or, worse still, illegal », the president Assocontact points out. And in one case or another they are not affected by the introduction of this tool which, on the other hand, will certainly lead to an increase in costs for the operators called to use the Register of oppositions.

The increase in costs

The reason for this aggravation can already be understood from reading the page on the website of the Ministry of Economic Development relating to the public register of oppositions. The paragraph “Obligations for Telemarketing operators” reads: “Telemarketing operators who use the numbers present in the public telephone directories for their campaigns are required to register with the system and to communicate in advance to the Registry the lists of numbers they intend to to contact. These lists will be returned by the Manager within 24 hours of the request without the numbers of the citizens who have signed up for the service by opposing telephone advertising and will be valid for 15 days “.

More expensive service when applied to furniture

The service is carried out by the Ugo Bordoni Foundation. And it comes at a cost. Now, it is clear that a campaign on fixed numbers has much lower costs, in this sense, than one that hinges on mobile numbers. Just think of the size of the two markets: according to data from the latest Agcom Observatory, with data updated at the end of 2021, the 19.99 million fixed numbers active in Italy are accompanied, on the mobile side, by 78.1 million “human” sims , that is, those used for the consumer and not the so-called “machine-to-machine” which are used for home automation and technologically advanced production processes.

The ministerial decree on the new tariffs

For this reason, the operators are awaiting the entry into play of the new decree of the Ministry of Development, signed by the owner of the department Giancarlo Giorgetti, which establishes new rates for consultation that are much lower than the previous ones. The decree is now being examined by the Court of Auditors before becoming operational. How much The sun 24 hours was able to reconstruct, in the new ministerial decree a unitary rate of 0.00087 euro would have been established. Which would mean, if we want to translate everything into a concrete case, 870 euros for 1 million names checked. The previous rates foresee, for the same quantity of controlled names, 19,550 euros. So with the new tariffs there would be a reduction in costs by one twentieth. The minimum quantity of verifications would be in 50 thousand names, to then continue with multiples of this quantity. All this until December 31, 2022.