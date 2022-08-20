After subscribing to the new opposition register, it can happen that you feel a little more alone. So to speak, of course. We went from four to five advertising calls a day to just one. And only from a Cyprus company that wanted to sell us Amazon shares; insistently, every day.
All of a sudden they forgot about us contact center who stormed us with calls on behalf of Italian companies.
