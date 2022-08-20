Home Business Telemarketing, the test of the new opposition register: the screen from harassing phone calls works
Business

by admin
After subscribing to the new opposition register, it can happen that you feel a little more alone. So to speak, of course. We went from four to five advertising calls a day to just one. And only from a Cyprus company that wanted to sell us Amazon shares; insistently, every day.

All of a sudden they forgot about us contact center who stormed us with calls on behalf of Italian companies.

