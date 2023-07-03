Telemedicine, Engineering and Almaviva join forces

Engineering e Almaviva join forces after the award of the concession Agenas for the design, implementation and management of National Telemedicine Platform: the Pnt Italia project company was born, which represents the first, important step for the implementation of the Telemedicine Plan envisaged by the Pnrr.

Already operational, Pnt Italia is a limited liability company and is 60% made up of Engineering and 40% from Almaviva. The corporate structure is as follows: Dario Buttittaexecutive vice president PA & Healthcare of Engineering, is president; Anthony Amatigeneral manager of the IT division of Almaviva, is managing director; Joseph SajevaDirector of Pnt Special Projects of Engineering, is technical director.

The three phases of the concession

The duration of the Agenas concession for the creation and management of the National Telemedicine Platform is 10 years and is organized in three phases: the start-up phase, underway, will be completed by November 2023 with the testing and activation of the platform; one will follow start-up and consolidation phase with a duration of 2 years, which will end by November 2025; from December 2025 the stage of “regular management” until the end of the concession, in which the platform will continue to increase its services, in line with the evolution of digital healthcare.

The National Telemedicine Platform (Pnt) is the native cloud solution for the governance and monitoring of telemedicine processes implemented at a regional level which, by connecting with the specific digital ecosystems of each Region, enhances the investments already implemented or planned in the panorama of local contexts.

Once launched, the Pnt will allow the efficiency and homogenization of nomenclatures, taxonomies, coding at national level, promoting greater integration between regional health services and improving the quality and access to care for people throughout the territory national level in line with the objectives indicated by the Pnrr in the field of digital health.

Data security at the heart

Thanks to an architectural setting consistent with the principles of reliability, flexibility, robustness, reuse, indicated by AgIDthe platform focuses on the security of citizens’ data with a view to accessibility, inclusion, efficiency and savings. The National Telemedicine Platform is created guaranteeing a strong orientation towards integration and interoperability with the systems deployed at national level and, at the same time, maintaining a marked independence, scalability and ease of integration with current and future digital ecosystems both regional and regional. which national involved.

