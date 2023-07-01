Temporary measure – Twitter introduces post-reading restrictions – News

The news service Twitter has introduced a restriction for users when reading posts. This is temporary in order to counteract the extreme extent of data skimming and system manipulation, said Twitter owner Elon Musk.

According to him, users with “verified” accounts can temporarily only read a maximum of 6,000 posts per day. For those with unverified accounts, there are only up to 600 posts per day. New, unverified accounts therefore only have access to a maximum of 300 posts.

Under Musk, Twitter had changed the allocation of the blue symbols, which were once awarded to accounts of public interest that were properly verified by Twitter. Users can now get the verification tick with a paid subscription. There is no real verification, only a telephone number is confirmed.

The new restriction caused displeasure among many users because they could no longer access the content shared on the platform as usual. The hashtag #RIPTwitter, which can be translated as “rest in peace, Twitter”, spread in German-speaking countries.

There was also a lot of criticism in the USA. Musk reacted and announced in another post on Twitter that he wanted to increase the limit soon. Users of verified accounts could then read up to 8000 posts per day instead of 6000, those with unverified accounts 800 instead of 600. New unverified accounts would then have access to a maximum of 400 instead of 300 posts.

