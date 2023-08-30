Title: Temporary Traffic Control Measures Implemented for 2023 China International Smart Industry Expo in Chongqing

Chongqing, China – In preparation for the upcoming 2023 China International Smart Industry Expo, the Chongqing Traffic Management Bureau has announced temporary traffic control measures that will be implemented in certain areas of the city. These measures aim to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the highly anticipated event.

According to the Traffic Management Bureau, the exhibition lane will be utilized from September 4 to September 6, 2023. This decision was made in line with the “People’s Republic of China Road Traffic Safety Law” and other relevant regulations. The affected areas include Yubei, Beibei, and Liangjiang New Areas.

During the specified dates and times, several roads will be subject to temporary traffic control measures. From 7:00 to 22:00 on September 4, 2023, and from 7:00 to 9:30 and 16:30 to 19:30 on September 5 and 6, 2023, trucks will be prohibited from passing in both directions on Jinshan Avenue, Yuefu Avenue-Yueqing Avenue, Central Expressway-Jinxing Avenue-Shengxing Avenue, and Tongmao Avenue, Guobo Avenue, and Bocui Avenue.

To accommodate the expo, special exhibition lanes will be created around the Yuelai International Expo Center. These lanes will be available on six roads: Jinshan Avenue, Jinxing Avenue, Tongmao Avenue, Yuelai Avenue, Guobo Avenue, and the rightmost lane of Bocui Avenue.

During the expo, between 8:00 and 18:00 from September 4th to 6th, 2023, vehicles allowed to use the special exhibition lanes include police cars, fire engines, ambulances, buses, taxis, large and medium-sized buses with over 9 seats, and vehicles with the “2023 Smart Expo Vehicle Pass” issued by the organizing committee.

Moreover, from 8:00 to 18:00 every day during the specified dates, parking will be strictly forbidden on Yuelai Avenue, Yuelai Binjiang Road, Tongmao Avenue, and Guobo Avenue. Additionally, the public security traffic control department will closely monitor the traffic conditions in the surrounding areas of the Yuelai International Expo Center. Based on the situation, temporary traffic flow control measures may be implemented at key traffic transition nodes, such as Bocui Avenue, Park West Road intersection, and Cuiyun Interchange, to restrict the access of private vehicles to the expo site.

The Chongqing Traffic Management Bureau urges residents and visitors to plan their journeys accordingly, considering the temporary traffic control measures in these areas. The expo is expected to attract a large number of participants and enhance Chongqing’s reputation as a growing hub for smart industries.

