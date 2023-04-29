Temporary work: Karl Lauterbach’s plans could lead to the loss of 21,000 skilled workers

In the healthcare sector, more and more employees are working on a temporary basis. According to Karl Lauterbach, this further exacerbates the shortage of staff, and the Minister of Health wants to take countermeasures. But the consequences could be dramatic.

Karl Lauterbach’s plan is clear. The Federal Minister of Health would like to curb the rapidly increasing temporary work in nursing and elderly care by law. In the future, “economic incentives for hiring nursing and care staff at the expense of the solidarity community or those in need of care and their families” should be prevented, he said at the end of March. The background is that many temporary employment agencies lure with sometimes significantly higher pay. As a result, many nursing staff who were previously permanently employed are now being hired out.

“The allegations are that temporary work would aggressively poach workers from healthcare companies, pay them higher salaries and give them the opportunity to take on attractive shifts, while the permanent workforce would have to do more unattractive services,” says a new study by the institute of the German economy (IW), which is exclusively available to WELT AM SONNTAG.

In it, the economists Holger Schäfer and Oliver Stettes used a survey of temporary workers to examine what practical effects Lauterbach’s plans would have. The authors of the study come to the conclusion that if a demand for a restriction of temporary work were to be implemented, there would be a risk of losing 21,000 skilled workers.

More than 4000 temporary workers in nursing and medical services were asked about their employment motives, professional background and prospects. The study was commissioned by the federal employers’ association of personnel service providers and the interest group of German temporary employment agencies.

“Firstly, the findings show that there is no significant poaching by the temporary employment agencies,” write Schäfer and Stettes. Contacts and tips from the personal environment were therefore decisive for a change of employer.

“In fact, there is evidence of poaching attempts on the part of the care facilities: 60 percent of the temporary workers have received a takeover offer from a user company,” says the study. Attractive remuneration and influence on the organization of working hours are therefore very important to the employees. “Many temporary workers also feel valued to a greater extent in temporary work,” says the IW.

The political demands for an end to temporary work are intended to ensure that employees switch to the core workforce of the companies using them or return. However, only 18 percent of those questioned told the IW that they would take this route if temporary work was restricted.

On the other hand, 55 percent would switch to another area of ​​activity and a further 11 percent would give up their job altogether. “Thus, for most temporary workers in the care industry, temporary work as an employer is without alternative,” write the economists. According to the conclusion, the shortage of workers and skilled workers would worsen and the stability of patient care would deteriorate.

Prohibition could do more harm than good to patient care

This is particularly acute in the healthcare sector. According to the IW, the job overhang rate, i.e. the proportion of vacancies that cannot be mathematically filled by suitably qualified unemployed people, was 60.5 percent in 2022, which corresponds to an increase of a good five percentage points compared to 2021.

“This also calls into question the frequently cited argument that patient care and patient safety can only be guaranteed with a ban,” write Schäfer and Stettes. “If a ban reduces the supply of labor even further, both will be jeopardized.”

