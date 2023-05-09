Tempur Sealy to pay $4 billion for mattress retailer Mattress Firm

Steinhoff had paid 3.4 billion euros for the mattress retailer and thus shouldered part of the mountain of debt that the company is now desperately trying to reduce. Steinhoff still holds 50.1 percent of the shares in Mattress Firm. The sale would bring in $1.35 billion in cash, and Steinhoff would then hold 7.5 percent of Tempur Sealy, whose “Tempur” brand is also known in Germany.