Temu Files Lawsuit Against Shein, Alleges Violation of US Antitrust Laws

Chinese e-commerce retailer, Temu, has filed a lawsuit against rival Shein in Massachusetts, accusing the company of violating US antitrust law. Temu, which is owned by popular Chinese e-commerce website Pinduoduo Inc., alleges that Shein has coerced clothing manufacturers into unfair supply agreements that prevent them from working with Temu after its entry into the US market in 2022.

According to Temu’s complaint, Shein is the leading online shopping platform in the United States, capturing over 50% market share of the fast fashion sector. On the other hand, Temu is the most downloaded app in the United States, offering a wide range of competitively priced products from clothing to household items.

Temu claims that Shein has engaged in a campaign of threats, intimidation, false accusations of infringement, and attempts to impose unfounded punitive fines. The company alleges that Shein has forced clothing manufacturers into exclusivity agreements, punishing merchants who work with Temu by imposing “extrajudicial fines” and forcing retailers to cede their property rights to Shein.

In response to the allegations, Temu stated that they have shown significant restraint and refrained from legal action for a long time. However, the escalating attacks from Shein have now left them with no choice but to defend their rights and the rights of merchants and consumers by taking legal action.

Shein, on the other hand, has called the lawsuit “baseless” and has expressed intentions to defend itself against the charges. It is worth mentioning that Shein had previously sued Temu in Illinois, alleging deceptive business practices and the creation of fake pages that violated copyrights and trademark registrations.

The Associated Press reached out to Shein for comment, but the company has not responded at the time of writing. This legal battle between two fast-growing online shopping platforms highlights the competitive nature of the e-commerce industry and raises important questions about fair business practices and antitrust regulations.

