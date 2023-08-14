“Temu is trash”: This is how German influencers react to the app

Big hype in the online shopping world: the Temu app. picture alliance / Zumapress.com | Rafael Henrique

The Chinese shopping app Temu has become particularly well known for its aggressive marketing – also on social media through various paid or even unpaid product videos by influencers.

However, the communities do not always take this kindly, but criticize Temu and sometimes the influencers themselves for packaging waste and sustainability.

Youtuber Naomi Jon found even clearer words for the new online retailer: “Temu is trash,” she says after a product test from fashion to make-up – and found broad approval in her community.

The shopping app Temu is basically the successor to Wish: a marketplace for Chinese manufacturers with some incredibly low prices and more sophisticated logistics.

This has led to a whole flood of product videos on social media channels, which can apparently be divided into four categories: First and foremost the paid promotional videos as well as the Posts about scam products sometimes with millions of clicks on YouTube. In the latter, YouTubers order a wealth of tech products that are far too cheap and then enjoy toy robots or projectors for eight euros. Then there’s the All-cool-because-cheap videos and the I was skeptical but positively surprised videos.

With some of these videos, however, German influencers do not only meet with approval from their communities. This is the case with the decoration and furnishing influencer Be Sassique. their youngest, Temu reel labeled as an advertisement, was viewed more than 124,000 times on the first day and received more than 2300 likes. On Tiktok, where she has 2.4 million followers, there are even over 220,000 views and 24,000 likes.

Nintendo Switch for 30 euros? What you need to know about quality, customs and returns with the cheap Chinese app Temu

In the comments, however, a large proportion of users complained about the sustainability aspect: “How much plastic can you use as packaging? Temu: Yes,” reads one comment. Another reports the “cold horror” that one must have because of the “bad working conditions” and the ecological balance of Temu.

“Temu is Trash”

Hauls sometimes provoke similar reactions in the momfluencer bubble. A haul video is an online video posted by people on internet video sharing sites. This is how the Lebeberlin Instagram account has the comments unterm Gathering-Haul now deactivated. Previously there was a lot of criticism due to sustainability and working conditions. With other accounts, the hauls meet users who want to give the online shop a chance.

In addition to fashion, products that are often discussed are primarily small furnishings of all kinds – and cosmetics. Here the Berliner delivers Youtuber Naomi Jon doing a Temu haul of a different kind. Conclusion: “Temu is trash – why does it exist at all? Do we really need another copy of Wish?” she asked her almost three million subscribers. In addition to the poor product quality of the make-up, according to Jon, the stumbling block was also Temu’s sustainability claim. This is actually neither supported in the app nor on the website – Temu merely claimsit “compensates its carbon emissions for every order”.

Temu: This cheap strategy is behind the hyped shopping app

“996” work culture at Pinduoduo

The users should not be completely wrong with their assessment. A Greenpeace consumer expert, Viola Wohlgemuth, criticized the poor quality electronic items in an interview with the “Tagesschau” as a waste of resources. And although other retailers and discounters also produce in China and ship the goods, shipping by plane at Temu should not be beneficial to the ecological balance.

When it comes to working conditions, at least Temu’s sister company, Pinduoduo, hasn’t covered itself in glory. And you don’t even have to look into the factories of the dealers who sell their products on the platform for ridiculous prices. According to media reports, PDD drives a so-called “996” model. Means: The tech staff would be encouragedto work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – six days a week. The 2021 model had sad notoriety the death of two Pinduoduo employees obtained.

