Temu: This cheap strategy is behind the new shopping app

Like its recent competitor Shein, the Chinese online retailer Temu is conquering the app stores with cheap products of all kinds.

The low prices are made possible by sales tricks – but also a new efficiency in supply chains and logistics, say experts.

But there is also criticism: of sustainability, data protection and product safety of the provider.

Three clicks in the app, three pop-ups: “Three free gifts as a new user”. “Exclusive offers via SMS subscription”. “Voucher wheel of fortune: between 10 and 100 euros to be won”. Of course the wheel hits the jackpot – 100 Euro voucher after buying three products. Then offers: five pairs of sneakers for 54 cents, drill bits for a good two euros, ice cube molds in the shape of a hand grenade – everything is of course 50 to 90 percent “reduced”. Bargain land, junk and playfulness: all of this is just the first few minutes in the app of the Chinese online shop Temu.

Temu has also been available in Germany since April of this year and has been at the top of the German app stores for weeks thanks to a flood of marketing and an aggressive pricing policy, to put it mildly. Slogan: “Shop like a billionaire”. Apparently the right motto in times of inflation and austerity. It has collected more than 50 million downloads in Google’s Play Store alone.

Temu, Shein and Co. hunt online giants

Along with Shein and Alibaba, Temu belongs to the group of Chinese companies that want to hunt down established western online retailers. With success: As early as November 2022, according to Bloomberg data, Shein had a 50 percent market share in the fast fashion segment in the USA. However, in May 2023, Temu overtook its Chinese competitor in monthly sales and customers, so „Bloomberg“.

Temu is also backed by a billion-dollar corporation: PDD Holdings, which is listed on the US Nasdaq stock exchange. Pinduoduo is another of the fastest growing online retailers in China. According to the annual report, total sales were almost 20 billion US dollars (18 billion euros) and operating profit was 4.4 billion – 341 percent more than in 2021.

Why is Temu so cheap?

The principle: a classic online marketplace. Temu doesn’t offer its own brand like fashion retailer Shein does – and it doesn’t offer branded products either. The company provides the platform for Chinese retailers, who can thus sell their products directly on Western markets. Most of it comes directly from the factory – so without major storage costs at retailers.

Like Shein, Temu also uses artificial intelligence to evaluate online data and identify trends in near real-time – for example via social media. The company then controls production and placement accordingly. Adrien Nussenbaum from the e-commerce startup Mirakl once exaggeratedly formulated this in an interview with Business Insider in relation to fashion trends: Shein is the only company in the world that can manufacture and deliver a new product within seven to eight days. Now Temu is competing with the company.

The fact that this can be done so quickly and cheaply, even though the products are delivered from China, is due not only to logistics and supply chain efficiency but also to the Universal Postal Agreement. About You founder Tarek Müller also recently thought about this complained at the K5 conference. The contract could mean that sending parcels from China to Germany is cheaper than between Hamburg and Munich. There are also tax advantages for directly imported products, as Alexander Graf explained to the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. For goods under 100 euros, Temu does not have to pay customs duty and therefore has a price advantage of up to 35 percent.

In addition, Temu uses a number of other sales tricks, in addition to the obvious low prices, additional discounts and coupons. If you form groups, invite people and place bulk orders, you will receive even more discounts.

Criticism of product safety, data protection and human rights

Despite all the admiration for the logistics, there is also criticism of the new guard of Chinese retailers. On the one hand, product safety is criticized: It is difficult to determine whether the products contain harmful substances or whether electrical items are faulty. One of the reasons for this is that the customer always orders from different retailers.

According to the report of the Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz Deutschland (BUND), the proportion of products containing hazardous chemicals increased by 30 percent between 2018 and 2022. Plastic dolls from China, for example, are regularly contaminated with banned chemicals. Even with competitor Shein reported the environmental organization Greenpeace At the end of 2022, having found dangerous chemicals in clothing that did not comply with EU regulations.

There is also criticism in terms of sustainability: always new products – mostly made of plastic -, constant consumer incentives via coupons, discounts or mini-games, delivery from China. While Temu itself claims to be committed to environmental sustainability, there are arguably better alternatives from that point of view.

Last but not least, questions about data protection and human rights remain unanswered. So criticized the report of a US commission such as data abuse at Temu. An analysis also traced some of the products offered on the platform back to Xinjiang province, where the Uyghur Muslim minority sometimes has to do forced labour.