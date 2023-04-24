Ten German stocks that have potential, according to Morningstar

Anyone looking for individual stocks for their portfolio can get inspiration from successful fund managers. Getty Images / Tetra Images

If you want to put together your portfolio with individual stocks, you are spoiled for choice. It is worth taking a look at successful funds for inspiration. In the Morningstar analyst rating, Fidelity’s Germany Fund is currently the only one to receive a “Gold” rating in the “German Equities” category.

Stocks are an important part of many investors’ portfolios. But those who rely on individual titles are spoiled for choice. There are many factors to consider when picking stocks, including the company’s business model, its financials, market conditions, and the general economy.

However, very few private investors deal full-time with the stock market. Therefore, they usually have neither the time nor the know-how to comprehensively and regularly analyze a large number of stocks. For investors looking for suitable titles for their portfolio, it is therefore worth taking a look at the portfolios of successful funds.

Only one fund in the “Aktien Deutschland” category has a “Gold” rating from Morningstar