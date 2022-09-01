



Our reporter Wu Xiaolu

On August 31, the first batch of 3 affordable rental housing REITs of Beijing Affordable Housing, Shenzhen Talent Housing and Xiamen Anju Group were listed and traded, marking another important step in the construction of China‘s REITs market.

The above-mentioned three affordable rental housing REITs were sought after by the market as soon as they were listed, and they all rose by the daily limit shortly after the opening, and until the closing, the three products were all closed at the daily limit.

Li Chao, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at the listing ceremony that recently, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, together with the National Development and Reform Commission and other relevant parties, has formulated ten measures to accelerate the normalized issuance of infrastructure REITs. In the next step, the China Securities Regulatory Commission will work with relevant departments and units to promote the implementation of the ten measures to further promote the revitalization of stock assets and help stabilize macroeconomic operations.

19 publicly offered REITs products were approved

The REITs market has initially formed a demonstration effect

On May 19, the “Opinions on Further Revitalizing Existing Assets and Expanding Effective Investment” issued by the General Office of the State Council clearly stated that the healthy development of infrastructure REITs should be promoted, and affordable rental housing should be included in the pilot scope. On May 27, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the National Development and Reform Commission jointly issued the “Notice on Regulating the Pilot Program of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) in the Infrastructure Field of Affordable Rental Housing”, to support areas with mature conditions to launch affordable rental housing REITs. project, and the relevant pilot work was officially launched.

Li Chao said that the successful implementation of the first batch of pilot projects will be of great positive significance for the implementation of the Central Economic Work Conference’s insisting on both renting and purchasing, promoting the construction of affordable housing, and promoting a virtuous circle and healthy development of the real estate industry. Increase the vitality of stock assets, improve the investment and financing mechanism, deepen the marketization of affordable rental housing, and promote the formation of a new industry development model. At the same time, it is also conducive to deepening the structural reform of the financial supply side, further enriching the types of infrastructure REITs products, providing investors with more diversified financial products, and better sharing the dividends of economic development.

REITs are an important measure for the capital market to serve the real economy and high-quality development. According to Li Chao, since the first batch of pilot projects were launched in June 2021, a total of 19 publicly offered REITs have been approved for listing, with assets covering toll roads, industrial parks, sewage treatment, warehousing and logistics, clean energy and affordable rental housing, etc. Many types. The listed projects have raised more than 58 billion yuan, with a total market value of 65 billion yuan. The recovered funds have driven a total investment of nearly 300 billion yuan in new projects. The market has a high degree of recognition and the operation is generally stable. It has initially formed a certain scale effect and demonstration effect. It has embarked on a development path for REITs that not only follows the laws of the mature market, but also conforms to China‘s national conditions.

Li Chao pointed out that recently, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, together with the National Development and Reform Commission and other relevant parties, have put forward ten measures to accelerate the normalized issuance of infrastructure REITs, including: promoting the establishment of a comprehensive promotion mechanism involving key regions, provinces, cities, and multiple departments, and strengthening work overall coordination ; Strengthen policy guidance and market training to promote the formation of a project supply echelon; optimize the pilot project recommendation procedure, study and clarify the working time limit, and improve work efficiency; on the basis of strictly controlling the quality of the project, unify the audit concept, simplify the audit procedure, and optimize the registration process ; Clarify relevant industry access standards, improve transparency and predictability, and strengthen continuous supervision; broaden the types of pilot projects, solve new problems faced by “new types” projects, and guide the market to develop in a standardized way; strengthen professional staffing, and strengthen the need for normalized issuance We will speed up the pilot projects of private REITs and launch “green light” investment cases as soon as possible; promote the implementation of the first batch of fundraising projects as soon as possible; promote REITs legislation, and actively cultivate professional REITs managers and investor groups.

Promote the expansion of REITs projects

Steadily expand the scope and scale of the pilot

“The successful listing of the three single projects is of great significance to the development of the REITs market and the construction of affordable rental housing.” Han Zhifeng, deputy director of the Investment Department of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that since the launch of the infrastructure REITs pilot program, policy support has continued to increase. The market size has continued to expand, asset types have become increasingly diverse, product listings have performed well, and the enthusiasm of all parties to participate has increased significantly. In the next step, the National Development and Reform Commission will strengthen project guidance, improve the application and recommendation process, and do a good job of project recommendation.

Pan Wei, deputy director of the Housing Security Department of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, said that developing affordable rental housing REITs and guiding multi-subject investment will help raise long-term equity capital and explore the formation of a sustainable investment and financing model. The raised funds will continue to be used for the construction of affordable rental housing, which will effectively expand the supply scale. Carrying out project management in accordance with the requirements of listed companies is also conducive to improving the operation and management level of affordable housing and providing better services for new citizens and young people.

Huang Hongyuan, chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, said that in the next step, the Shanghai Stock Exchange will focus on several tasks: First, pay close attention to the implementation of REITs projects in key areas, and give full play to the effective role of REITs in innovation-driven, green development, protection and improvement of people’s livelihood and other fields; The second is to go all out to promote the expansion of REITs projects and assist the listed REITs to become better and stronger; the third is to cooperate with relevant policies, regulatory measures, system improvement and implementation, and jointly promote the high-quality development of the REITs market.

Chen Huaping, chairman of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, said that in the next step, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange will actively implement the ten measures of the China Securities Regulatory Commission to accelerate the normalized issuance of infrastructure REITs, steadily expand the scope and scale of REITs pilot projects, improve supporting rules, optimize operating mechanisms, and strengthen the market. We will work with all parties to build REITs into mainstream financial products in my country.

