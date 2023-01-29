© Reuters. “Ten Years of Grinding a Sword” A number of blockbuster products ushered in breakthrough progress, and Grand Pharmaceutical (00512) entered a period of innovation harvest



Zhitong Finance APP news, on the evening of January 29, Hong Kong-listed company Yuanda Pharmaceutical (00512) released a number of new developments in blockbuster innovative products, involving the three major innovative R&D pipeline areas of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular first aid, respiratory and severe anti-infection, and ophthalmology.

According to Grand Pharmaceutical, the company’s two global innovative compound preparations for the treatment of asthma, Enjorun® Bisherat® (Indagmo Inhalation Powder II) and Enmingrun® Bisherat® (Inda Tromomethasone inhalation powder II, III) successfully passed the negotiation of China‘s national medical insurance, and was formally included in the scope of management of Class B drugs in the “National Basic Medical Insurance, Work Injury Insurance and Maternity Insurance Drug Catalog (2022 Edition)”. These two products will provide new treatment options for people who have been treated for long-term asthma.

In addition, the company’s Jext® pre-filled epinephrine automatic injection pen for the treatment of severe allergic reactions has been officially approved by the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration, and has obtained the approval for the import of drugs urgently needed for clinical use in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The approval of this product in the Greater Bay Area fills the gap in China‘s domestic market and provides an innovative and effective self-treatment method for patients with severe allergies.According to the company’s official website, Jext® pre-filled epinephrine automatic injection pen, Enzhuorun®, and Enmingrun® belong to the cardiovascular and cerebrovascular first aid segment, respiratory and severe anti-infection segment of Grand Pharmaceutical’s innovative R&D pipeline, respectively.

In addition, Grand Pharmaceutical announced that the clinical trial application (IND) of the company’s three global innovative drugs has been accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Among them, GPN00068 (APAD) is a small molecule compound with a new mechanism of action independently developed for sepsis and other severe diseases; Ocular surface repair for the treatment of dry eye; GPN00833 (APP13007) is an ophthalmic anti-inflammatory nano-formulation product whose main active ingredient is a potent glucocorticoid with highly effective local anti-inflammatory activity and strong capillary constriction do.According to the company’s official website, these three global innovative drugs involve the respiratory and severe anti-infection and ophthalmology segments of Grand Pharmaceutical.

In recent years, Grand Pharmaceutical has adhered to the global innovation and development strategy. Since 2023, the company hasRespiratory and severe anti-infectionThe three core segments of , ophthalmology, and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular emergency care continue to announce new progress, involving a variety of blockbuster products. With the continuous advancement of innovative product pipeline layout, R&D and commercialization, the company has become a leading enterprise in my country’s pharmaceutical innovation industry.

Strengths across the board to consolidate industry leadership

Over the years, focusing on the core competitive track, Grand Pharmaceutical has continued to cultivate and develop innovative product layouts on a global scale, building a deep development moat.

In the core innovation R&D pipeline, the cardiovascular and cerebrovascular first aid sector is one of the key directions for the layout of the pharmaceutical technology field of Grand Pharmaceutical.As the “National Essential Drug Production Base”, “National War Preparedness Reserve Emergency Drug Production Enterprise”, and “National Minor Drugs (Drugs in Shortage) Concentrated Production Base Construction Unit”, Yuanda’s cardiovascular and cerebrovascular emergency segment has a total of 24 varieties, of which 14 10 varieties have been included in the national emergency drug catalog, covering 6 major categories, 16 varieties have been included in the shortage drug catalog, and the number of product pipelines ranks in the forefront of the industry.

The respiratory and severe anti-infection sector is also one of the core strengths of Grand Pharma.There are nearly 10 existing products, covering rhinitis, pharyngitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, asthma and other indications, and has formed a relatively complete product portfolio in the field of respiratory disease treatment. Among them, the star products Qienuo and Jinsang series are exclusive varieties in China, and have been clearly recommended by a number of guidelines and expert consensus; in terms of products under research, Yuanda has made innovative layouts for major unmet clinical needs. A variety of products under research cover allergic rhinitis, sepsis, treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), parainfluenza, new coronavirus infection, etc.

It is worth mentioning that in the field of anti-new coronavirus infection that has been hotly discussed recently, Grand Pharmaceutical has also made a comprehensive layout – its self-developed oral small molecule anti-new coronavirus infection 3CL protease inhibitor GS221, evaluates its treatment of mild to moderate Research on the effectiveness of the new coronavirus infection is well underway. Previously, the enrollment and follow-up of all patients in the first phase of the trial had been completed, and the safety was good, and no serious adverse events or adverse events leading to drug withdrawal were observed; subsequent, the enrollment results of the subjects who completed the second phase of the trial will be announced soon.GS221 is a blockbuster product in the critical illness and anti-infection field of Grand Pharmaceutical’s innovative R&D pipeline, and together with another global innovative drug STC3141 of Grand Pharmaceutical, covers the treatment of patients with mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 infection.

Grand Pharmaceutical has occupied the first echelon seat in the ophthalmology industry, and continues to deploy innovative products. At present, the company sells more than 30 products, covering the anterior segment and fundus, mainly focusing on mainstream indications such as dry eye, fundus hemorrhage, glaucoma, cataract, anti-inflammatory, and myopia.

According to the announcement of Grand Pharmaceutical, GPN00136 (BRM421) and GPN00833 (APP13007) are two heavy cutting-edge technology products in the ophthalmology track.

Among them, GPN00136 (BRM421) is a global innovative small molecule polypeptide eye drop product, which can treat dry eye by accelerating the division and proliferation of corneal limbal stem cells and promoting ocular surface repair. The phase II clinical research data of this product in the United States shows that compared with the cyclosporine eye drops currently on the market for the treatment of dry eye, it is highly safe and less irritating. Potential for relief of signs and symptoms of dry eye syndrome. BRM421 is expected to provide a new safe and effective treatment for Chinese dry eye patients.

GPN00833 (APP13007) is an ophthalmic anti-inflammatory nano-preparation product. Its main active ingredient is a potent glucocorticoid, which has high-efficiency local anti-inflammatory activity and strong capillary constriction. At the same time, its unique nano-preparation process It effectively solves the low bioavailability and safety risks caused by the low water solubility of hormone products. The phase III clinical trial of GPN00833 in the United States has shown that the product can also have good efficacy and safety at lower concentrations. Limited by the technical capabilities of ophthalmic preparations, China‘s current hormone ophthalmic preparations are dominated by imported products. In the past ten years, no new products have been launched in this segment of the market. There is an urgent need for safe and potent hormone eye drops in clinical practice. The GPN00833 product is expected to meet this requirement. clinical needs.

“Ten Years of Grinding a Sword” in the Innovation Pipeline of Grand Pharmaceuticals

In recent years, Grand Pharmaceutical has continuously explored high-quality innovative projects around the world to expand product pipelines and improve comprehensive strength, vigorously transform to innovation and internationalization, and continue to enter high-barrier fields.

Up to now, Grand Pharmaceutical has a global R&D layout in China, Australia, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Canada, and India, and has six major R&D centers around the world——Boston R&D Center in the United States, Wuhan R&D Center, Nanjing Oro Biotech, San Diego in the United States R&D center, Belgium R&D center, Australia R&D center.The company attaches great importance to innovative product developmentthe data show that for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022,The company’s R & D and project investment totaled about 1.6 billion Hong Kong dollars。

In China, the field of medicine and health has always been a topic of great concern. Previously, the state clearly pointed out in the “Healthy China 2030″ planning outline: to deepen the reform of the medical system, accelerate the construction of health human resources, and promote the innovation and development of my country’s health science and technology.

Facing the development trend of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, according to an insider of Grand Pharmaceutical Company, “Grand Pharmaceutical has always attached great importance to the research and development of innovative products and advanced technologies, focusing on the needs of patients, driven by technological innovation, and focusing on unmet clinical needs. Large investment in global innovative products and advanced technologies, enriching and improving product pipeline and industrial layout, adopting the strategy of ‘globalized operation layout, dual-cycle operation and development’, forming a new pattern of domestic and international double-cycle linkage development and mutual promotion, giving full play to The Group’s industrial advantages and R&D strength enable it to quickly launch technologically innovative products into the market, and provide more advanced and diverse treatment solutions for patients around the world.” Grand Pharmaceutical has always shouldered the responsibilities and responsibilities that national pharmaceutical companies should have, and cares about the health of the people , Escort for “Healthy China“.