“Tenant from Hell”: This woman doesn’t want to leave her Airbnb

A woman who lived rent-free in an Airbnb for 542 days has already faced a similar legal battle.

Elizabeth Hirschhorn had already been kicked out of another rental property two months before she moved into her new apartment.

A lawsuit obtained by the Daily Mail shows she got into a dispute over cleaning a $2.6 million home.

An unwanted resident who is in a protracted legal battle with a Los Angeles Airbnb host and has been living rent-free in his guesthouse for more than 542 days, was, according to the Daily Mail“, already involved in a similar legal dispute just a few months before she moved in.

Elizabeth Hirschhorn was kicked out of a $2.6 million rental apartment in Oakland, California, in July 2021, the Daily Mail reports. According to the news site, in September 2019, Hirschhorn was subletting the property from tenant Alex Lewin, who in turn rented the apartment from owners Brian and Gordon Bishop. According to legal documents seen by Daily Mail, a harmful substance was found at the property. According to the report, Hirschhorn then asked Lewin, the main tenant, for professional cleaning.

She claimed she was put under pressure during the coronavirus pandemic

Because of her “hypersensitivity to allergens,” she asked Lewin to clean the apartment in a specific way, the complaint says, according to the Daily Mail. Brian Bishop said Hirschhorn also made “unreasonable demands” on Lewin to replace all of her personal items that were allegedly damaged by the unknown substance. Hirschhorn temporarily moved out of the house and stayed in hotels to avoid coming into contact with the unknown substance, but returned in February 2020, according to court documents viewed by Daily Mail.

Lewin then moved out of the apartment in March due to Hirschhorn’s “hostile” behavior, with Hirschhorn continuing to live there after he moved out – despite not having a lease with the landlords and not paying rent, the news site reported. In a countersuit against the landlords for negligence and intentional tort, Hirschhorn claimed the Bishops’ actions had harmed their health, according to Daily Mail.

She claimed she was pressured to leave the house during the coronavirus pandemic, while there was one in California Shelter-in-place order was in effect – comparable to the lockdown here in Germany. The case was finally settled on July 20, 2021, just over a month before she moved into Sascha Jovanovic’s Airbnb apartment, according to the Daily Mail. Hirschhorn paid rent for six months starting in September 2021, but then got into another dispute with her landlord, Jovanovic.

Hirschhorn is “the tenant from hell”

She refused to leave the apartment, citing the high risk of Covid-19 complications and the pandemic regulations at the time, the Daily Mail reports. Hirschhorn’s planned stay ended on March 19, 2020, but the two agreed to extend it until mid-April. However, on April 12, she stopped paying rent and has not paid since then – but has remained living in the apartment. A lawsuit argues that it was not a legal rental and therefore Jovanovic has no right to evict it, writes die „Los Angeles Times“.

Jovanovic began renting out his guesthouse without having a certificate of occupancy or a permit to build a shower, and so it was not a legal rental under California law. A judge then ruled that Jovanovic had no right to evict the woman, reports the Los Angeles Times.

As in the Oakland case, Jovanovic said he felt unsafe entering his home because a “hostile person” lived there, the newspaper reported. His lawyer, Sebastian Rucci, told the Times that Hirschhorn was “the tenant from hell.” Hirschhorn’s attorney, Colin Walshok, did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

