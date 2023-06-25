Home » Tencent applies for the new color barcode of the National Bank Switch handle, including light pink and light yellow|Switch|Tencent_Sina Technology_Sina.com
According to the news from IT House on June 24, the China Article Numbering Center showed that Tencent applied for the new color barcodes of the National Bank Switch Joy-Con handles, which are light purple/light green, light pink/light yellow.

IT House previously reported that Nintendo announced two new color Joy-Con handles on the official website on June 2, namely light purple/light green, light pink/light yellow, and the two colors applied by Tencent are the same. The official display of the new color controller will be on the market on June 30, and the Bank of China may also be listed on this date. The price in the US area is 79.99 US dollars (currently about 575 yuan), and the price in the Japanese area is 8228 yen (about 420 yuan). RMB), combined with the current price of the Bank of China handle, the new color may be around 500 yuan.

At present, the National Bank Joy-Con handle has 4 colors, namely electric red/electric blue, electric pink/red green, electric purple/electric orange, blue/electric yellow.

Joy-Con is the main controller of the Nintendo Switch game console. It can be installed on the Nintendo Switch console, or it can be removed to connect to the console wirelessly. When separated, a pair of Joy-Con can be used by one player or two Players each use one.

