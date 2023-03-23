







2022 will be quite a tossing year for Liu Hong, a distributor. Since the beginning of the year, the channel policy of Tencent Conference has been changing: from January to March, channel rebates showed a downward trend, barely recovered after March, and then suddenly plummeted in mid-April, falling until July, and then rebounded briefly. It started to pull up temporarily again in September. “After several adjustments, people are fooled.”

In the past few years, in order to seize the market, Tencent conferences have given agents extremely high rebates. A large number of agents have made a lot of money following Tencent conferences. It is said that one of the best agents has turnover as high as 75-80 million last year. However, with the end of the epidemic, the shrinking of the market, and Tencent’s “healthy and sustainable” strategic adjustments in the To B business, the previous path of extensive development of staking and enclosing land is no longer feasible. Shuffle accordingly.

Many distributors like Liu Hong have personally felt theProfit Anxiety and Determination for Change at the Tencent Conference. And this is just one aspect of the adjustment period that Tencent Conference has entered. Since 2020, the online office market has expanded rapidly, and Tencent’s conferences have grown rapidly. The high growth has also brought various problems. In addition to the frequent changes in channel policies mentioned above,In terms of revenue data, per-thousand-person ratio, cross-departmental product collaboration, commercialization strategy, solidification of departmental walls, and team integrationOn other issues, the Tencent meeting was also under pressure.

And these problems, when faced with the threat of external DingTalk meetings, the urgency of solving them is even more prominent. A year ago, Dingding, which wasted seven or eight years of time, threatened to return to the first echelon of video conferencing. In the follow-up, it continued to take actions in team recruitment and first-person management.At the beginning of this year, the situation became tense.

Considering the limited scale of the domestic video conferencing market, the water is shallow and the fish are out, and the players of the two giants will surely usher in an ultimate showdown in order to compete for the limited living space.

Behind the highlights, the B-side life of the Tencent meeting

Tencent Conference is the number one product in the domestic video conferencing market, and it is also a rare To C explosive new product of Tencent in recent years. Together with WeChat and Tencent Documents within the group, it is praised by Ma Huateng as Tencent’s “one-stop” in terms of collaborative office capabilities. Men Sanjie”.

It is such an application that is highly praised by the external market and placed high expectations by the company, and it is under a lot of pressure.

Behind thousands of people and 100 million jobs, revenue is under pressure

A number of people in the industry told Leifeng.com that the total revenue of Tencent’s conferences in 2022 can be regarded as a rare unexpected business in CSIG.

Although Tencent Conference is a rare star of hope in the domestic SaaS industry, its cost and profit are still a mountain of pressure on the top of the head.

After the outbreak of the epidemic in early 2020, home office and online classes have become rigid needs. For this reason, DingTalk Conference and Tencent Conference have successively opened free video services. One is not “gold-swallowing beast”.

Take the DingTalk conference as an example. In the past three years, the annual network bandwidth cost of DingTalk was about 1.5 billion to 2 billion yuan, and even exceeded 2 billion yuan in extreme cases. After three years, Dingding and Tencent, two major video conferencing companies, have been burdened with heavy losses.

At the same time, during the epidemic, in order to cope with the continuous growth of users, Tencent Conference has also continued to expand in terms of personnel. At its peak, the number of employees was close to 1,000. Based on the annual per capita cost of 1 million, about 1 billion would be lost in wages alone. Moreover, recruitment is still ongoing, and labor costs are rising.

Not only that, according to many interviewees, among the current employees of Tencent Conference, people recruited from outside Polycom, Cisco, Suzhou Keda, etc. accounted for about 70%, and Tencent’s original employees accounted for about 30%. There are traditional hardware manufacturers on one side and Internet people on the other. There are many difficulties in the integration of customer concepts and work styles, which often lead to unclear cooperation boundaries and insufficient awareness of mutual complementarity. The array also further lowered the human-efficiency ratio.

In the face of such a huge historical loss and manpower expenditure, the revenue of Tencent Conference is undoubtedly under a lot of pressure.

In fact, as far as the current development maturity of the domestic enterprise service industry is concerned, performance pressure is an unavoidable anxiety for most companies and businesses, especially during the rising period of climbing and overcoming obstacles.

To reduce stress, some companies willPut some channel prepayments into the current year’s revenue.Although this kind of practice is not uncommon in the industry, in the final analysis, it is living without money. According to a number of insiders, on the surface, many large enterprise customers will buy enterprise service products for 3 to 5 years at a time, but in fact, most of them are paid in advance by agents, and enterprise customers do not pay to agents.

For example, suppose a large company X purchases 5 million yuan a year at a certain conference. At this time, some agents who are not short of money are sure that the customer will continue to use the product next year, so they will help Customers place an order in advance, and the one-time order is 15 million for 3 years. Many original factories are under pressure and will count the 15 million in the revenue of the year.

In addition, some manufacturers willUse some special settings on the channel rebate to increase the amount of revenue.“Assuming that the rebate given to agents by the original factory was around 60%, based on the annual turnover of 400 million, the actual revenue should be 400 million multiplied by 40% or 160 million. However, when many original factories disclosed It is usually said to be 400 million in sales.”

And traffic adulteration, data water injection, and order swiping impulses, etc., which commonly exist in the field of Internet sales, are also repeatedly prohibited in the dazzling promotional activities of many SaaS cloud products.

In the eyes of many people in the industry, the “knotting” and deformation of these revenue data is the last resort for many To B companies in China when they face the “congenitally underdeveloped and difficult to make profits” enterprise service market. It is also a pain point that all parties in the industry have been trying to reverse.

Seeing that there is little hope for short-term profits, domestic companies, especially large manufacturers, have turned to pay more attention to DAU. “If a business earns 100 million yuan a year, everyone will think it doesn’t matter, but if a business has a monthly activity of 100 million yuan, it will be highly regarded wherever it goes. The Tencent conference belongs to this category.” Zhang Liang, an industry insider, commented .

But behind the dazzling DAU is the high cost investment that is unsustainable for a long time. Next, with the end of the epidemic and the development of the industry entering a new cycle, how to withstand the pressure of revenue and expenditure, and how to balance and trade-off between revenue, net profit and DAU will be an unavoidable issue at the Tencent meeting.

Channel policy has been adjusted repeatedly

“Before the Tencent meeting, the rebates given to agents were much higher than competing products, but later Tencent’s senior management felt that it was a bit high, so they invited a consulting company to do a lot of research and decided to bring the rebate points back to 50 points. However, due to the incomplete project and reporting mechanism, everyone was killing orders at a low price, which caused the agents to be hurt, and over time, it also affected the reputation of the Tencent Conference among the agents.” Liu Hong recalled.

“The main reason is that there is a gap. When Tencent holds a conference, it often says that ‘half of the life of Tencent Cloud is given by the agent’, but now the partners in the audience are inevitably upset when they hear it.”

“Tencent may have also felt the feedback from everyone.” Liu Hong told Leifeng.com that the channel policy of Tencent’s conference last year changed from January to September: from January to March, the rebates for channels showed a downward trend. It barely recovered, but suddenly fell sharply in mid-April, fell until July, then recovered briefly, and began to pull up temporarily in September.

“Although the intention may be good, after some operations, the agent is still tossed enough.” Frequent changes in the rebate policy will bring a lot of trouble to the agent, such asAll the benefits that have been done before have to be overthrown and repeated.

In order to dispel the doubts of the distributors, at the beginning of this year, Tencent Conference organized a partner conference, and Zhang Feng was one of the participants. He mentioned that the adjustment of the channel strategy made him very passive at first, but after a series of adjustments, he finally saw the clear direction of the Tencent meeting.

“Tencent is very determined to sell self-developed products, and it is also very urgent. The Tencent conference is a cutting-edge product, and it is a track that can be bet on in the next 5 to 10 years.”

Liu Chuan shared the same feelings as Zhang Feng. As the first batch of channel partners of Tencent Conference, he witnessed the change of channel strategy. He recalled that in order to attract agents, the meeting initially offered a lot of profit to the channel, but later found that as the number of agents increased, some peers deliberately lowered the price and took orders, disrupting the market system with price wars.

“The market potential has not been fully tapped yet, and the agents started to fight. This kind of practice of driving out good money with bad money, let alone Tencent does not allow it, we are also very distressed.” Liu Chuan said.

In his view, only by controlling the commission rebate within a reasonable range and avoiding price wars among partners can everyone’s interests be protected and the plate bigger together.

“The partner conference at the beginning of the year made many people realize that the gameplay in the early pioneering stage of To B is no longer applicable. The current Tencent conference requires not only growth, but also quality growth.”

According to statistics, the number of channel agents for Tencent Conference has reached nearly 200. Since the beginning of this year, nearly half of the partners have launched a first-line sales expansion plan, recruiting troops and preparing for a big fight.

Wu Meng, an agent who has cooperated with several big cloud manufacturers, also has a lot of feelings about this. “The ideal cooperation model, everyone sells goods, mutual benefit and mutual benefit, and a strong sense of complementing each other, but for now, there are still many areas that need to be adjusted in cooperation with Tencent Cloud. For example, they often feel that the products sell well. The success is mainly due to the strength of the product, and has little to do with the channel provider.”

In fact,This kind of thinking inertia that relies on products generally exists in To B players who have To C Internet genes such as Tencent.

To C and To B businesses are fundamentally different. Compared with the former, the decision-making process of the latter is more complicated and the delivery cycle is longer. This means that good products are not enough, and services are also required. more important than the product”. However, this is difficult for many To C people to understand. They often subconsciously equate product power with business success, and underestimate the role played by channel providers and service providers.

Fighting alone, lack of synergy

Not only that, but the past successful experience in To C single product explosions is still affecting the Tencent conference at a deeper level.

Different from platform-based products such as DingTalk and Feishu, Tencent Conference is a single-product model. Although it has tried to integrate with WeChat Enterprise, the degree of integration is far from enough.This not only leads to the lack of richness and fluency in the user experience of Tencent’s collaborative office software, but also prevents Tencent Conference from leveraging other products on Qiwei, therebyFacing the dilemma of too single charging point.

The weak awareness of payment on the demand side has always been a long-standing problem facing domestic SaaS. And the advertising method of “the wool comes out of the pig” that has been played on the C-end for a long time is difficult to work for video conferencing, a product that pursues the ultimate office efficiency. This prompts the supply side to find ways to provide more scene functions and deepen value in order to increase charging points and achieve profitability. DingTalk, Feishu, Microsoft Teams and other platform-based products that contain many suites are taking exactly such a path.

“It is easier to make deep value in the kit.” According to this idea, the Tencent conference as a single product is obviously limited. Fortunately, Tencent is also aware of this. When Enterprise WeChat released version 4.0 in January last year, it announced that it was fully integrated with Tencent Documents and Tencent Meetings. However, judging from the progress in the past year, due to the existence of departmental walls in the organizational structure and various human factors, there are still many barriers between the three in terms of product and technology collaboration, and the effect of mutual leverage in commercialization is not ideal. .Regarding the inside story of the many entanglements among the “three masters” of Tencent’s collaborative office, welcome to add the author’s WeChat xf123a to learn more.

Not only that, although Tencent Conference is a star product within CSIG, in fact, the adhesion and driving force between Tencent Conference, Tencent Cloud, and other cloud products are not strong.

An IT industry insider told Leifeng.com that Tencent conferences often only account for a small part of the total To B expenditure of enterprise customers, and they are not highly dependent. When a customer uses Tencent Conference, it does not mean that the customer’s IT system has much relationship with Tencent. Tencent Conference and Tencent Cloud cannot form an interaction, let alone a synergy.

“Tencent Meeting is not very sticky to customers. If a customer wants to move from Tencent Meeting to DingTalk Meeting, it can be done in about a month. Moreover, Tencent Meeting only has the function of meeting, which has not been able to cut into the core business of the enterprise. It will not be able to form a pull for other cloud products.”

Fighting alone means that the power is weak. As we all know, the integration of cloud base and SaaS products has many benefits. For example, it can share customers, stick to each other to reduce user loss, and synergistic feedback on scenarios and technologies, etc. This is why Ali has made great efforts to promote the “integration of cloud and nails”. Obviously, it is still difficult to enjoy these benefits at Tencent Conference.

However, some people in the industry believe that Tencent’s differentiated approach to collaborative office has a lot to do with Tencent Cloud’s strategy to serve the B-end market.

“Many of Tencent Cloud’s products and capabilities are polished from the C-end scene. If you use a pure To B method to develop the market, it will take a long time to penetrate, but if you rely on the To C color like Tencent Conference Obvious products are the vanguard to cut into customer business scenarios first, so that customers realize the value, which is more conducive to the subsequent introduction of other products. This kind of C2B strategy has also had successful cases in Tencent Cloud business in the past few years.”

Commercial exploration is faltering

The dilemma of having nowhere to leverage has exacerbated the difficulty of commercializing Tencent conferences, and Tencent conferences can almost only rely on themselves.

For a product, a mature business model needs to have at least two points: first, customers are willing to pay; second, they are willing to continue to pay. As the most popular product in the market, Tencent Conference still faces many challenges on these two points.

The current charging model of Tencent Conference is divided into two types: individual and enterprise. Among them, individual membership is 30 yuan/month, and there are business version and enterprise version for enterprises, which serve small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises respectively.

According to Zhang Liang, the personal membership version that Tencent Conference is vigorously promoting can sell about 1,300-1,450 orders per day when it is good, and usually only about 600-700 orders. “This is still the sales volume during the epidemic.” The business version for small and medium-sized enterprises is not optimistic. “After the epidemic is over, how many large-scale online conferences with more than 300 people and 1080P will be needed?”

It is understood that the revenue of Tencent Conference mainly comes from two parts, one is new customers, and the other is renewal customers, of which the latter accounts for the majority. Once this part of customers decreases, it will be a big challenge for Tencent Conference.

After feeling the changes in the industry environment, Tencent Conference also began to adjust its monetization strategy.

In the past few years, the free model has profoundly shaped user habits. Now that the fee model has been changed, the Tencent meeting has encountered a lot of criticism. “I can’t figure out why the monthly fee is charged instead of the per-use fee. After all, online regular meetings are not just needed now.”, “There are many functions that are not used, but Tencent Meeting will bundle some commonly used functions with non-used functions. Sales make you have to buy.” Controversies like this have cast a shadow over the subsequent advancement of the individual membership model.

Not only that, the Tencent Conference adjusted the functions and prices of the personal free version and the membership version, to a certain extent, it also triggered mutual blogging with the corporate paid version.

The sales model of Tencent Conference is divided into “tap water” and channels. Among them, the former is for C-end users, and the latter is for corporate customers. Originally, there was no conflict between the two, and they were basically in peace, but as the epidemic dissipated and the market space became narrower, the boundary between the two gradually blurred.

Channel dealer Liu Hong told Leifeng.com that the Tencent conference did not regard Dingding and Feishu as competitors internally. “. “After the epidemic, the demand for online meetings of many small and medium-sized enterprises has been greatly reduced, and the individual membership version of 20 to 30 yuan can basically meet the needs, which conflicts with the channel agent’s 4788 yuan/year package for small and medium-sized enterprises. .”The organizational discord behind this and the follow-up trend of the Tencent conference are welcome to add the author’s WeChat xf123a to communicate.

In fact, Tencent Conference has been trying to imitate Zoom in terms of products and commercialization paths, but now Zoom itself is also falling from the altar.

Judging from the financial report data, Zoom’s revenue in the third quarter of 2022 will increase by about 5% year-on-year, which is a sharp drop compared with the 35% figure in the same period in 2021. In the first three quarters of 2022, the growth rate of enterprise users will also decrease in steps of 24%, 18%, and 14%, respectively. It is also suffering from market saturation and shrinkage after the epidemic, and as a single product model, its ability to resist risks is even weaker under sudden changes in the market.

Unlike Zoom, the SaaS payment model for users in the Chinese market is still immature. As the Chinese version of Zoom, Tencent Meeting will face more bumps in its commercialization road. A few days ago, Tencent Conference announced that it will adjust the free version and upgrade membership services. On the basis of ensuring core basic services, the size of a single meeting for individual free version users will be adjusted from a maximum of 25 people before the epidemic to a maximum of 100 people, in order to increase users’ willingness to pay .

Getting up early to catch up late, DingTalk meetings are difficult to make up for lessons

Compared with the current difficulties of the Tencent meeting, the problems facing the Dingding meeting are:History owes too much.

Over the past few years, frequent and turbulent organizational adjustments have slowed down the pace of DingTalk conference technology iterations and the improvement of product experience, so that it has gradually become a laggard from a pioneer.

Today, the immature product experience meets urgent commercial needs, which inevitably brings a series of deformations, not to mention the huge losses caused by free online courses in the past three years, and the limitations of the DingTalk platform itself. , All of these were put on the back of the DingTalk meeting.

Frequent organizational changes and shortage of counterpart talents

Different from the general perception of the outside world, many people in the industry told Leifeng.com that as early asIn the second half of 2015, DingTalk has launched a video conferencing project.

At that time, DingTalk had already launched one-to-one free calls and multi-person conference calls. Under the upsurge of Douyin Kuaishou resounding all over the streets and the video trend, it began to develop video conferencing products. For this reason, the group specially recruited a group of technical talents from within Alibaba Cloud and sent them to DingTalk to do special research.

I thought that relying on Ali’s technology accumulation of more than ten years, self-development would not be a big problem, but I didn’t expect that, unlike other SaaS products, video conferencing has very high requirements for technology and products, especially the specialized and deep underlying technology RTC , has long been regarded as a difficult peak in the industry.

The reason is that in reality, not only the network environment is complex and changeable, and it is necessary to fight against weak networks in real time, but also there are various devices for video operation, so it is not a small challenge to achieve the best performance on each device anytime and anywhere.

“RTC technology has a high threshold, and more of it belongs to the category of communication technology. Companies that have done social networking and game businesses and have relevant technical backgrounds can still fight. However, companies like Ali, which started as an e-commerce company, almost have to start from scratch.” A source said. Zhang Yu, CTO of video start-up company explained.

Perhaps because of this, the DingTalk conference project chose to start with outsourced SDK. In the beginning, the number of users of online conferences in China was relatively small, and the consumption habits of the market had not yet risen. In the first few years, with the help of “foreign aid” in technology, DingTalk conferences were able to develop smoothly.

But as time came to 2018 and 2019, online education became popular, and video conferencing and the RTC technology behind it seemed to stand on the cusp overnight, and the outbreak of the epidemic in early 2020 filled the fire even more. Under the raging fire, various cloud vendors and entrepreneurs have seen the unlimited “money” scene of video conferencing, and have begun to place heavy bets.

Inside Alibaba Cloud, video cloud and video conferencing have been raised to unprecedented heights,It is regarded as the core driver of Alibaba Cloud’s next stage of development, and was once known as the “Pearl on the Crown” of Alibaba Cloud.

But in order to live up to its name and become a real pearl, it must first pass the level of technology.

According to industry insiders, at that time, Alibaba Cloud Video Cloud, DingTalk Audio and Video, and the Group-level Enterprise Intelligence Department all had their own audio and video technology teams. Due to RTC’s deep technical attributes, its strength was really limited under skirmishing. How to integrate these scattered talents and concentrate firepower to quickly tackle key problems was quickly put on the agenda.This is where the team changes began:

In September 2020, DingTalk was upgraded to the DingTalk Business Unit and began to fully integrate into the Alibaba Cloud Smart Business Group. Within the DingTalk Business Unit, a new “Intelligent Collaboration and Video Cloud Business The team merged with DingTalk’s original audio and video team and merged into one place.

But in less than a year, in June 2021, this technical team was removed from DingTalk and transferred to Alibaba Cloud.

In November, just half a year later, the team was again transferred from Alibaba Cloud to DingTalk.

The main reasons why teams are moved around and organizations split up and down are:Can’t find a No. 1 position with strong technical and product capabilities to take the helm. The soldiers will go, but where will they be? no one knows.

Leifeng.com learned that in 2020, Bi Xuan was transferred to be in charge of Alibaba Cloud Video Cloud, but he proposed to resign in August of the following year, and published an article “Goodbye, Ali Bixuan” at the end of August, confessing his resignation reason:

“The reason why I chose to leave is mainly because I deeply felt that everyone has their own areas of expertise when leading the video cloud team. To do one thing well,I am not a professional in this field, I just prefer to be a managerIt is difficult for me to accept this state, butIt is not easy to cross a large technical field, especially when you are not too young, so I feel that I should return to the field of system architecture that I am good at. “

It is not difficult to see from the rhetoric that video conferencing technology is difficult and Ali lacks talents in this area.

Bi Xuan

“Bi Xuan himself has a very good reputation within Ali, but audio and video is indeed a business that the technology industry specializes in. Bi Xuan has never done it before. Later, he was dragged to lead the relevant team, and he was somewhat rushed to the shelves.” An industry insider commented.

The shortage of No. 1 generals has laid a lot of ground for the DingTalk conference in its infancy. For example, there are defects in the technical architecture, and many weak network strategies are not scientific enough. At the same time, the product interaction design is not immersive and efficient enough. , At one time, some users reported that it was “uncomfortable to use”.

Technology and product “two skins” make collaboration difficult

Too frequent and random organizational adjustments not only failed to produce much effect, but also brought a lot of friction and consumption, which made the DingTalk meeting waste a lot of time in the years of wandering and turmoil.

Sun Tian, ​​a resigned employee, revealed to Leifeng.com that the technical team of the DingTalk meeting was transferred from place to place, causing the team’s goals to change. When it was merged into Alibaba Cloud, Alibaba Cloud emphasized commercialization, and the team focused on revenue. , couldn’t settle down to polish the technology; after returning to DingTalk, they emphasized improving the product experience, and the team went back to polish the product; then the epidemic broke out, and the number of users increased, and video conferencing became a big cost again. The team is busy again with reducing costs first.

The change of the technical team made the product team also suffer. Every time the team adjusts, the product team does not move and stays at DingTalk, so the technical team leaves frequently,Let the product team become “orphaned” from time to time.

In addition, after Bi Xuan resigned and his team was transferred back to DingTalk, many people found that the original positions had already been filled, so they had to transfer or resign.

“In troubled times, it is difficult to cultivate enough trust between people. Without trust, the efficiency of collaboration between production and research will naturally fail. There are a lot of product demands, but no stable technical partners can be found to support them. , unable to respond to customer feedback in a timely manner, leading to worse and worse user experience.” Sun Tian said with regret.

At the same time, the unsatisfactory collaboration has also greatly increased the turnover rate and turnover rate of product managers. During the most turbulent period, DingTalk’s audio and video product managers were directly reduced from 8 to 3 people.

Not only that, Sun Tian also revealed that for a long time before, there was still a lack of clear and professional division of labor among the production and research personnel at the Dingding meeting, which caused a lot of internal friction. In daily work, fists were often hit on cotton. There is nowhere to use energy.

Specifically, before, there was no clear division of labor between products such as DingTalk video conferencing, live broadcast, and conference rooms, and the corresponding technical support teams were also “mixed together”. Once a problem occurred, I don’t know who should solve it , whoever is free and enthusiastic will come. The result of this is that it seems that many urgent problems have been solved in the end, but due to insufficient technology, a large number of hidden dangers are left in the code.

In addition, there is another outstanding problem. Previously, DingTalk’s audio and video team lacked a customer support layer, so that whenever customers had feedback, they would go directly to the R&D team. “Technical colleagues are busy fighting fires every day, but they don’t have the energy to calm down to develop base technologies that are not urgent but have medium and long-term value, resulting in a lack of ability to improve.” Sun Tian regretted.

“For specialized and in-depth products like audio and video, the most important thing is to have specialization in the technical industry. Only when team members perform their duties can they achieve continuous deep digging and accumulation in their respective fields. If not, it will only be a waste of time. “

In this way, under the long-term lack of leaders, talent shortage, and chaotic division of labor, after the outbreak of the epidemic in early 2020, when the Tencent Conference took advantage of the wind and became popular, the Dingding Conference, which started earlier, became a laggard. .

“Ali is not very good at audio and video technology. We have been discussing with Ali on some projects, and even start-up companies like ours are wondering how they can do so poorly.” An RTC entrepreneur expressed emotion to Leifeng.com .

“At present, there are not many large companies in the market that can independently and completely handle RTC technology and ensure stable operation. Tencent Cloud can do it, Alibaba Cloud can’t, Huawei Cloud and Kingsoft Cloud can’t.”

After Bi Xuan left, Ali finally realized the shortcomings of his own talents. On the one hand, he handed over the DingTalk meeting to Fu Xujun, who is in charge of the document, and on the other hand, he stepped up to seek “foreign aid”. In March 2022, DingTalk acquired Paileyun and came to take over. The founder of Paileyun Zhao Jiayu brought more than 40 technical teams into DingTalk.

Fu Xujun

Paileyun is well-known in the field of RTC and real-time audio and video. Zhao Jiayu once worked as an architect in WebEx in the United States. After returning to China, he served as the CTO of NetEase Yunxin and built the RTC architecture of NetEase Cloud. Ali has obvious intentions to exchange capital for talents and technology.

Even so, considering that the polishing of organization, technology and products is a continuous project, it is very difficult for the DingTalk conference to make up for the six or seven years of historical arrears in a short period of time.

What’s more, the DingTalk meeting still faces the problems of “miscellaneous” and “lack” in terms of personnel.

First, the composition of the team is complex. About 200 people from the Alibaba Cloud team, the original DingTalk audio and video team, and the Paileyun team gathered together. They have different concepts and work habits. It is not easy to do a good job of organizational integration. Second, the problem of lack of personnel is still serious. Compared with the scale of nearly 1,000 people in the Tencent conference, the volume of more than 200 people in DingTalk audio and video, in the next duel, it is obviously not enough to watch.

Zhao Jiayu

Unfinished product experience meets urgent commercial needs

The relatively weak product experience is the biggest challenge for the DingTalk conference at present. “The improvement of technology and interaction requires a large enough install base and enough feedback to be polished, and the gap between the number of users of DingTalk Conference and competing products is still relatively large.” Liu Yao, a SaaS executive, said.

“Although DingTalk claims that the number of users has exceeded 600 million, the actual number of users of video conferencing should be much less than that of Tencent Meeting.”

“The uniqueness of conference products is that they follow the principle of “passing 80 points” and have high requirements for user experience, and it is a highly competitive product. Once you fail to achieve 80 points, even if you achieve 75 points, it is not enough. Long, users will naturally vote with their feet and go to products with 85 and 90 points, and you will have no chance.” Liu Yao added.

In this case, if the product experience of Dingding Conference can be on par with Tencent Conference, and the pricing policy can be better than Tencent Conference, so as to continuously leverage B-end users and light C-end users, it is still possible to gradually narrow the gap with Tencent Conference chance. But the problem is that the window for catch-up is shrinking.

Like Tencent Conference, DingTalk Conference is also burdened with huge losses caused by free online courses in the past three years. After the epidemic ended, the demand for online courses plummeted, and it was difficult to recoup the money invested in the previous ones. At present, cost reduction, efficiency enhancement, and self-responsibility for profits and losses have become the main theme of cloud vendors’ business. Under the loss and austerity, the profit appeal of Dingding conference is imminent.

The product experience is far from perfect, and it is coerced into commercial charging. Under internal and external pressure, many actions of the DingTalk meeting began to deform.

“Some charging strategies are not very friendly.” A teacher user reported that the current free and quality-guaranteed routes of the DingTalk Conference need to be grabbed, but often they can’t grab it when they get up at 6:30 in the morning. If they can’t grab it, they can only If you share a fixed broadband, the online class will be stuck and the experience will be poor.

“To C’s operating methods are too heavy, which is not good for users in the To B scene.” Liu Yao commented. In fact, it is not uncommon to use C-end thinking to operate B-end products in companies with Internet genes such as Ali and Tencent.

“I’ve seen some data about Alibaba Cloud’s big festival promotions before. Basically, it’s a bunch of individuals who build websites and individual developers come to collect their wool. There are almost no serious companies coming in. There are not many companies that actually pay, unless there are companies that happen to have The procurement needs just happened to meet.” In Liu Yao’s view, a company’s cloud expenditure is mainly based on actual needs and budget, and it is impossible to change its IT construction progress for promotional discounts. From the perspective of some enterprise users, it is more just superficial excitement.

Not only Ali, Tencent Cloud also has many similar practices in this regard.

Recently, an industry veteran wrote an article criticizing an operation team of Tencent Cloud for using small and colorful dolls as prizes in the face of target customers—corporate developers and decision makers. In the solicitation activities, 200 yuan vouchers were used as a means of attracting traffic. As a result, almost all of the solicited cases came from college students, and this is really hard to be of reference value for companies that need real guns to fight in the market.

Alibaba Cloud (top) and Tencent Cloud (bottom) promotions

It has to be said that the To C style of Internet cloud companies often makes people in the To B industry feel incredible. After years of development, how to get rid of the C-end operating habits and face customers with a more mature and professional To B service provider attitude is still a basic threshold that Ali and Tencent have not yet crossed.

Backed by DingTalk, but it is difficult to cut the core of customer business

It is true that the DingTalk meeting is embedded in the DingTalk software, which has gained a lot of benefits in the platform mode, but in turn suffers from some limitations.

“In the past, DingTalk mainly focused on small and medium-sized enterprises. After the integration of cloud and nails, we often went to discuss customers with Alibaba Cloud and won many domestic top 500 companies. However, DingTalk’s original products and technical architecture are based on small and medium-sized Designed according to customer needs, the ability to serve large customers still needs a lot of polishing.” Liu Yao said.

Furthermore, a larger and deeper limitation is:How urgent is the software that focuses on improving management efficiency in the eyes of Chinese companies?

Where is the business/customer located? Where is the operating capital? How to improve operating efficiency is usually the three issues that a company is most concerned about. At present, Chinese companies generally pay more attention to the first two issues. They often have strong motivation at the customer connection level and great initiative at the capital level, and the consideration of management efficiency is more often just a by-the-icon icing on the cake.

“Can management efficiency improvement tools like DingTalk really solve the problem of corporate productivity?” Many industry leaders have raised such a question.

In their view, it is difficult for management efficiency improvement tools to directly cut into core business links such as production, customer acquisition, and loans, and the ceiling may be much lower than everyone expected.

An industry insider also reported to Leifeng.com(Public number: Leifeng.com)described such a case. During an investigation and exchange activity, an executive from an established media company in Guangzhou who purchased Dingding’s low-code tools gave him feedback that there was no obvious difference before and after using the low-code tools. For a position of patrolling, supervising and sorting out materials, using a large digital kanban does look more advanced than using paper strips, spreadsheets, and Excel, but after careful calculation of the input-output ratio, it is actually not much cheaper, and some even become more expensive. “It didn’t solve the fundamental problem.”

Similarly, there is still a question mark about how far the video conferencing embedded in the DingTalk platform is related to enterprise production, customer acquisition, and capital, and how far away it is. The Dingding meeting, which seems to be a free ride, actually still lacks a real grip.

The confrontation between the two armies has formed

Although the two major players are full of disadvantages, a duel between them is inevitable.

DingTalk was the first to put up a posture.

More than a month ago, Alibaba Cloud made the biggest organizational adjustment in 2022. The two major business lines of Alibaba Cloud and Dingding are assigned to Zhang Yong who leads the team personally.Welcome to add the author’s WeChat xf123a to learn about the operation and deep meaning of the step-by-step planning behind this power collection.

Zhang Yong

This means that including video conferencing productsDingTalk is not only highly valued by Ali’s general office, but will also receive more strategic support and resource tilt in the future.

Combined with Dingding’s previous determination to “return to the first echelon of video conferencing”, the next Dingding conference is very likely to have a big move. According to insiders,“Soon Ali’s other audio and video R&D team—the Arirang conference team that was originally in charge of Alibaba’s internal office—may also be integrated into DingTalk.”

As for the Tencent conference, this product can be said to be the most valued product by Tang Daosheng, head of Tencent CSIG.

Especially in the past two years, after Tencent Cloud gave up the general package integration and focused on self-developed and standard products, the Tencent Conference has been paid more attention by the President’s Office. It is rumored that Tang Daosheng will personally hold a special Tencent conference every week to keep an eye on business progress. Other products are very popular. It’s hard to get this kind of treatment.

Tang Daosheng

It is not difficult to understand why the top leaders of the two Internet giants are in charge of their own management.

First of all, among the many To B products, which one can be most perceived by the C-end mass market is undoubtedly video conferencing and collaborative documents. Among them, unlike collaborative documents, video conferencing still has a high technical threshold, and it is also a key element that can really widen the gap in the qualifying competitions of various domestic collaborative office software.

Secondly, combined with the domestic cloud market structure, the current domestic IaaS cloud service has become as common as hydropower after full competition. With its advantages in market recognition, high drainage, and driving resource consumption of middle and lower clouds, it has become the focus of competition among cloud vendors.

In the past three years, the hustle and bustle of investment mergers and acquisitions and the continuous market volume have also confirmed these two points from the side.It can be said that the two conferencing software Tencent and DingTalk have becomeA trump card for the two major cloud vendors to face each other.The success or failure of the competition between them is not only related to their own destiny, but will also affect the future of Tencent and Ali in the domestic B-end market.

Although it is valued, in fact, the market space for domestic video conferencing is not large. According to industry insiders, Tencent’s meeting market team has done research, and the total domestic video conferencing software + hardware is only more than 4 billion, which is a typical shallow water market.

“The video conferencing track has no imagination. It is essentially old wine in new bottles. Ten years ago, it was Cisco and Polycom. .” Zhang Yu said with emotion.

In 2019 and 2020, when big factories entered the market, they were looking at the infinite “money scene” brought about by online education and collaborative office outlets. However, after the “double reduction” and the end of the epidemic, the previous hopes were dashed.

The sharply shrinking market space makes it difficult for major manufacturers to breathe.

Unlike the huge losses of Dingding and Tencent conferences, the world-renowned video conference Zoom has long been profitable. But this is not very useful for domestic SaaS video conferencing, because they are facing a market environment that is completely different from Zoom.

Compared with developed countries in Europe and the United States where wealth is hidden among the people, domestic small and medium-sized enterprises have limited funds to invest in reproduction, and even less budget for information software. Coupled with the previous “market education” that Internet giants spent money on various C-end businesses, the willingness of companies to pay is very low.

The water is shallow, the fish are big, the disadvantages are entangled, and the profit is difficult… What is placed in front of the two online conference players Tencent and DingTalk isIt’s not easy to solve it together, but it’s a tasteless dilemma after solving itIt is also the question that they should reflect on after going through the frenzy and bubbles and entering the current stage of stalemate and maneuvering.

Regarding audio and video conferencing and collaborative office software, there are still many interesting stories and data that have not been disclosed in this article. Interested readers, please add the author’s WeChat xf123a to communicate with each other; next, we will release follow-up manuscripts in the field of collaborative office. If you have Good views and facts, welcome to exchange news.

Note: Zhang Yu, Zhang Liang, Liu Hong, Wu Meng, Liu Chuan, Zhang Feng, Sun Tian, ​​Liu Yao are all pseudonymsLeifeng.com Leifeng.com

