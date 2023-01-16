Tencent notified the latest internal anti-corruption situation and issued a list of 48 people for punishment: embezzlement, illegal misappropriation of funds, etc.

On January 15, there were media reports that Tencent notified the recent anti-corruption situation in an email sent to all employees on January 10. A total of 48 people (excluding previously notified cases) were suspected of occupational occupation, illegal Misappropriation of funds, commercial bribery and other illegal acts or improper internal management, etc., violated the “Tencent high-voltage line” and was punished.

According to the reporter’s understanding from Tencent insiders, the relevant emails are regular sunshine notifications, and have nothing to do with Tencent CEO Ma Huateng’s statement about “internal corruption” at the annual meeting. At Tencent’s internal staff meeting on December 15 last year, Tencent CEO Pony Ma Huateng said that the internal corruption problem was “shocking” and that there was not much time left for certain businesses. In 2022, Tencent increased the intensity of internal audit and internal control. As a result, a large number of internal corruption problems were found, and some middle-level cadres were also involved.

“After I read the (investigation results), I realized why we couldn’t do many businesses. Of course we couldn’t do it. With so many loopholes being discovered, it was impossible to get up.” It is understood that in January 2022, Tencent announced the anti-corruption investigation report for the previous year. Throughout 2021, the Tencent Anti-Fraud Investigation Department discovered and investigated more than 50 cases of violations of the “Tencent High Line”. Employees are mainly involved in issues such as commercial bribery and job occupation. (Securities Times)

Domestic information

Huawei expects a dividend of 1.61 yuan per share for all employees in 2022, and employees say it exceeds many expectations

Recently, Huawei internally announced the latest dividend data. The 2022 trade union virtual restricted share dividend is expected to be RMB 1.61 per share, an increase from last year’s 1.58 yuan per share. After the dividend, the virtual restricted share price is expected to be RMB 7.85 per share.

“Today (January 14), the (dividend) just announced after the market meeting, 1.61 yuan per share is not bad, and should exceed many people’s expectations.” A former Huawei employee told reporters through WeChat.

The highest dividend was in 2010, with a dividend of 2.98 yuan per share, and the lowest dividend was in 2017, with a dividend of 1.02 yuan per share. This kind of dividend is of great significance to Huawei employees, because it accounts for most of their income. It is reported that Xu Zhijun, Huawei’s rotating chairman, delivered a New Year’s speech. In his speech, he said that it is expected to achieve sales revenue of 636.9 billion yuan in 2022, and the operating results are in line with expectations. (Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily/Daily Economic News)

Zhang Chaoyang said that young people should not just pursue making money and being happy, and he responded by himself

Recently, Zhang Chaoyang said in the Dongfang Selection live broadcast room that life is not about pursuing happiness and enjoying yourself in time. The structure of our brain is the life of labor, life must be meaningful and responsible. If young people don’t understand, they think that this life is just to earn a lot of money, and then to have fun and pursue happiness. This kind of thinking is wrong. In the end, you may be very miserable and have a very boring life.

On the afternoon of the 14th, Weibo @Sohu charles, certified as “Chairman and CEO of Sohu Corporation Zhang Chaoyang”, posted a post, suspected to respond to this matter. “Accidentally made a hot search again, don’t take it out of context, take it literally, I’m talking about psychology and brain science.” “I recommend another book for you, “man’s search for meaning”, author: Viktor Frankl. Looking for life meaning.”

LeEco’s debt-collection OEM company with banner banners: nearly 20 million yuan involved

Recently, in order to pay nearly 20 million yuan in after-sales expenses, LeEco pulled banners on the spot to collect debts from Nanjing Zhongdian Panda Home Appliances Co., Ltd., an OEM company. Five days later, Zhongdian Panda still has no public response to this. LeTV told reporters that China Electronics Panda Co., Ltd. will be one of the OEMs that LeTV cooperates with from 2019 to 2022. However, due to the quality problems of the LeTV video produced by it, the company has repeatedly urged it to carry out after-sales and compensation for the problematic products. However, China Electronics Panda did not respond and did not fulfill its responsibilities, so LeTV employees had no choice but to defend their rights at the door of China Electronics Panda, recovering nearly 20 million yuan. (Red Star News)

Someone else’s company!The year-end awards were distributed to employees with 39 BMWs and BYDs, and the youngest winner was born in 1995

Recently, Jerry, a private oil service giant with a market value of 29 billion yuan, issued year-end rewards to its employees through the 2022 “Golden Key Award” car award ceremony. A total of 39 outstanding employees received rewards. The prizes were BYD seals and BMW X1. The total value is nearly 8 million yuan.

According to the report, the 2022 year-end bonus will be 21,900 yuan per capita

Recently, CIIC Consulting released the “Research Report on Enterprise Year-end Award Issuance Plan in 2022”. The report shows that 74% of enterprises plan to issue year-end awards in 2022. From the perspective of the overall market level, the company’s year-end bonus is 21,900 yuan per capita, and the overall average is 1.8 times the monthly salary. The data analyzed in the report comes from 504 companies participating in the survey across the country. (Chinanews.com)

The live-action TV series “The Three-Body Problem” started broadcasting and attracted heated discussions. Netizens: Show off four episodes in one go

At 9:30 p.m. on January 15, the live-action TV series “Three-Body Problem” directed by Yang Lei and starring Zhang Luyi, Yu Hewei, Chen Jin, Wang Ziwen, Lin Yongjian, Li Xiaoran, etc., was broadcast on CCTV 8 and Tencent Video. Not long after the broadcast started, the entries of “Three-Body Problem” and “Four episodes of Three-Body Problem” quickly rushed to the top of Weibo’s hot search list. According to the official Weibo news of the TV series Three-Body Problem, the show was launched for 1 hour, and the popularity of Tencent Video Station The value exceeded 25,000, becoming the fastest episode of Tencent Video to exceed 20,000, and breaking the first-day popularity record of Tencent Video!

After watching the first episode, some netizens couldn’t help but comment: “It’s very original, and there’s nothing wrong with it at the moment, but the show has the same problem as the original, that is, the threshold is very high, and it’s easy for people who don’t have the foundation of the original. I don’t understand and feel the pace is slow.” Some netizens also think: “This TV series seems to be filmed specially for fans who have read the original work. The timeline is interspersed with various flashbacks. It’s not very friendly to passers-by. .”

Meituan’s internal anti-corruption campaign in 2022: A total of 41 criminal cases were investigated and dealt with, and 107 people were transferred to judicial organs

Recently, Meituan reported on the anti-corruption situation in 2022. A total of 41 criminal cases were investigated and dealt with, and 107 people were transferred to judicial organs, including 47 internal employees and 60 external personnel such as ecological partners. 41 partners. Meituan stated that if Meituan employees are found to have dishonest behaviors such as asking for cards, asking for bribes and accepting bribes, they can report through emails and websites. Meituan will firmly protect the interests of whistleblowers.

China Unicom APP Tencent Video membership annual card is more expensive than monthly card, customer service: the price is not set by us

Recently, some media reported that when buying a Tencent Video membership card in the China Unicom APP, the monthly card is 19 yuan, and the annual card is 238 yuan. That is to say, it costs 228 yuan to buy 12 monthly cards, which is 10 yuan cheaper than buying an annual card directly. money. In this regard, China Unicom Beijing customer service said that you can consult Tencent customer service about the price of Tencent members. The price is not set by China Unicom. (5D Survey)

Stone Technology: Members of the Xiaomi family have significantly reduced their shareholding in the company

News on January 15th, Stone Technology announced on the evening of the 15th that shareholders Shunwei, Tianjin Jinmi, and natural person Ding Di intend to reduce their holdings of no more than 9.5% of the company’s shares through centralized bidding, block transactions or inquiry. Among them, Shunwei and Jinmi are both members of Lei Jun’s Xiaomi family, and they have reduced their holdings of no more than 7.495 million shares, estimated at current prices, with an amount of more than 2 billion; female angel investor Ding Di plans to reduce their holdings of no more than 1.405 million shares.

Most of NetEase’s Blizzard team employees have left

Recently, relevant sources revealed that NetEase has begun to disband the operation team of its Shanghai NetEase Network Technology Development Co., Ltd. (NetEase Blizzard Operating Company), and most of the employees have left. sex. According to sources, the team had less than 100 people before it was disbanded. After Netease confirmed that it would not renew the contract with Blizzard in November, most of them chose to leave, and a small number of people were transferred to other teams in Shanghai. The source said, ” It appears that there is little hope of extending the agreement”. (South China Morning Post)

iQIYI has launched the function of paying for parents remotely, and will also launch functions such as “family movie list” in the future

Recently, iQIYI’s TV client Kiwi launched a new function called “Family Help”. This function allows children to remotely help parents complete a series of operations such as generation login, recharge and renewal, and account management. Users only need to find the “Family Assistance” function in Kiwi, jump to the activation interface, scan the QR code to follow the official account, and enter the family recharge interface to complete operations such as proxy login and payment. The official said that in the future, Kiwi TV will also launch functions such as “Family Movie List”.

Year of the Rabbit Moutai zodiac wine price halved in less than a week

Recently, the price of Moutai, the Year of the Rabbit, dropped sharply within a week of its launch, from 6,000 to a little over 3,000. Moutai dealers complained that it was a “rogue rabbit”. Every year when the Zodiac wine is just launched, the price will skyrocket due to insufficient supply. This year, Moutai’s official Rabbit Mao has increased its production, resulting in an oversupply, so the price has been falling. Distributors said that the price difference of Moutai is mainly related to the output. The most expensive Ma Mao and Fescue are only two to three hundred tons. (First Finance and Economics)

Cao Dewang said that he would donate 10 billion yuan to build a world-class famous school, and find famous teachers to be the principal and teach students

According to news on January 15, in a program broadcast by CCTV, Cao Dewang, chairman of Fuyao Group, said that he donated 10 billion yuan to build a university, and he wanted to find a famous teacher to be the principal, and ask a famous teacher to teach my students, turning it into a university. A world-class prestigious school is my ambition. Our universities should cultivate talents according to the transformation of social needs.

According to reports, the nature of the school is sponsored by the public, and the location is Liuzhou Island, Nanyu Town, Fuzhou High-tech Zone. The planned construction period of the school is about 13 months, and it is expected to be completed in June 2023. It will strive to start a small amount of enrollment in the fall of 2023. , Full formal enrollment in the fall of 2024. The University is among the first to set up eight colleges, including Materials Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Technology, Machinery and Advanced Manufacturing, Vehicles and Transportation, Environment and Ecology, Economics and Management, School of Science, and School of Humanities, to cultivate family and country feelings and an international perspective. High-quality applied research talents with innovative spirit and ability.

International information

iOS to blame?Apple is fixing iPhone 14 Pro screen flickering horizontal lines

Recently, Apple admitted that iPhone 14 ProMax users may see flashing horizontal lines on the display when the device is turned on. And said that this problem is not caused by hardware defects. iOS 16.3 is currently being tested with developers and members of the public beta program, but the update is not expected to launch for at least a few more weeks. More imminently, following the release of iOS 16.2 last month, Apple may release iOS 16.2.1 to address this and other bugs users are experiencing. (IT House)

Musk does not pay rent: Employees kicked out by landlord on weekdays

Recently, Musk refused to pay the rent of the Twitter branch. It was revealed that the Singapore office was once closed, and employees were asked out of the office by the landlord on weekdays. In addition, at least a dozen Twitter offices in the Philippines, Mexico and Africa have closed or are closing, some for nonpayment of rent. According to Business Insider, Musk finally made up the overdue rent for the Singapore office by late the next afternoon, allowing employees to go back to work. But for other small overseas branches, it may face complete closure.

Before Musk took over, Twitter had more than 20 branches across the United States and more than 20 overseas. According to people familiar with the matter, most of the branches are likely to close in the next few weeks, leaving only a few in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles in the United States, London, and Tokyo overseas. That means hundreds more employees could lose their jobs.

Samsung Electronics faces tax dispute in India after news of Rs 1,728 crore import duties

News on January 15, Samsung Electronics India said on January 13 that the company is reviewing a government notice related to tax disputes. It was previously reported that India would recover tariffs of 17.2847 billion rupees (currently about 1.428 billion yuan) together with interest from the Indian subsidiary of South Korea’s Samsung Electronics. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) accused the company of trying to circumvent import duties by declaring wrong classification of network equipment for its remote radio heads, Indian media reported.

Crypto.com to lay off 20% of staff after rival FTX crashes

According to news on January 15, after the depreciation of many cryptocurrencies and the collapse of competitor FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com will lay off 20% of its employees worldwide. This is the second round of layoffs for the company within six months. Co-founder and CEO Kris Marszalek said further headcount reductions were necessary for the company’s long-term success.

Marszalek said the layoffs were due to “a confluence of negative factors in the economic development”. Marszalek did not say how many employees would be laid off. Hundreds of people who discovered on Jan. 13 that they no longer had access to Crypto.com’s systems are being fired, according to people familiar with the matter. In addition, the company announced in July last year that it would lay off 260 people, accounting for about 5% of the total workforce. Marszalek noted that the collapse of rival FTX has severely damaged trust in the industry.

Russia: Intel is quietly back!and microsoft

Recently, according to several Russian media reports, Intel has resumed its driver and software download services in Russia, and Microsoft has restarted pushing Windows 11 automatic updates to Russian users. From January 11 local time, Russian users can already access the Intel download center normally, but they must find the relevant entrance through Google, Yandex and other search engines, because Intel Russia’s official website is still blocked for Russian users.

The world‘s strongest beater: Apple Cook’s annual salary is nearly 100 million US dollars, and he voluntarily cuts his salary by 40%

According to news on January 15, Apple CEO Tim Cook’s total compensation will be reduced by more than 40% in 2023 to $49 million due to investor feedback and Cook’s request to adjust his salary. Most of the compensation will be in the form of stock grants, Apple said in a Jan. 12 filing. Apple said: “Given Apple’s relative size, scope and performance, the Compensation Committee also intends to position Mr. Cook’s annual target compensation for the next several years in the range of 80% to 90% of our key peers.” (Fast Technology) )

New car sales soared! Beyond Japan!The world‘s third largest auto market, it has become

According to news on January 15, the latest data released by the Association of Indian Automobile Manufacturers shows that the sales of new cars in India in 2022 will be approximately 4.725 million units, an increase of 25.7% over the previous year. As a result, India’s annual new car sales surpassed Japan for the first time in history, becoming the third largest auto market in the world after China and the United States. Among the new car sales in India in 2022, passenger car sales will increase by 23% year-on-year to approximately 3.792 million units; commercial vehicle sales will increase by 37.8% year-on-year to approximately 933,000 units.

People in the Indian auto industry generally expect the domestic market to expand further this year. On the other hand, Japan’s new car sales in 2022 will decrease by 5.6% year-on-year to about 4.2 million units, the lowest in 45 years. The Japanese market continues to shrink due to a declining birthrate and aging population, and car sales have fallen to about half of their peak in 1990. (CCTV Finance)

