Last night, “Father of U Disk” Netac announced that Tencent intends to terminate the lease contract of Netac Building ahead of schedule.

The announcement shows that Netac signed the “Leasing Contract of Netac Building” with Tencent on April 29, 2021, and will renew the lease of part of the 2nd-15th floor and the 17th floor of Netac Building to Tencent for a period of May 2021. From May 15th to May 14th, 2026.

As a domestic technology giant, Tencent’s withdrawal of the lease has sparked heated discussions on the Internet.

According to a report by the Financial Associated Press, Tencent responded that the lease cancellation is a normal adjustment of office buildings. With the commissioning of its own buildings and the successive completion of new office buildings in the future, Tencent has made adjustments and optimizations to individual scattered leased properties, and will strictly follow the contract to promote lease termination.

Subsequently, Zhang Jun, director of Tencent’s public relations, also publicly posted on Weibo, saying,Tencent’s current offices in Shenzhen have always been relatively scattered, and it is indeed inconvenient for everyone to take a shuttle bus to and from a meeting.As self-owned buildings continue to be put into use, and new office buildings will be completed in the future, it is also a good thing to properly concentrate office space.

It is understood that Tencent’s first self-built office building is Shenzhen Tencent Building, which began to settle in on August 24, 2009.

The total height of the building is 193 meters, with 39 floors above ground and 3 floors underground, with a total construction area of ​​88180.38㎡ and an office area of ​​69796.76㎡. It is a super high-rise building with novel shape, complete internal functions and leading cultural environment. A new landmark on South Avenue.