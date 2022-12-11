Home Business Tencent rose 2% to hit a three-month high, and its market value returned to 3 trillion Hong Kong dollars
Tencent rose 2% to hit a three-month high, and its market value returned to 3 trillion Hong Kong dollars

On December 9, the stock price of Tencent Holdings hit a new high in more than three months, and its market value returned to HK$3 trillion. As of press time, it was reported at 323.8 Hong Kong dollars, up 2%, and the latest market value was 3.1 trillion Hong Kong dollars.

On the news side, Sensor Tower store intelligence data shows that in November, Tencent’s “Honor of Kings” attracted more than 200 million US dollars in the global App Store and Google Play, ranking first in the global mobile game best-selling list.

In terms of performance, according to the third quarter of Tencent Holdings, Q3 achieved operating income of 140.093 billion yuan, a year-on-year decline narrowed to 2%, and a net profit (Non-IFRS) of 32.254 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2%. stable.

Guosen Securities believes that the company has significantly reduced costs and increased efficiency, and it is expected that the subsequent profit growth rate will continue to improve. It is estimated that the adjusted net profit from 2022 to 2024 will be 118.0/142.7/168.1 billion yuan respectively, and the increase rate will be 0.5%/0.7%/0.1% respectively to reflect the impact of the company’s cost reduction and efficiency increase.

