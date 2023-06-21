Tencent Tang Daosheng: The big model is just the starting point, and the application landing is a bigger picture- DoNews News

Tencent Tang Daosheng: The big model is just the starting point and the application landing is a bigger picture

In today’s “General Course on Artificial Intelligence for Enterprise Managers”, Tang Daosheng, Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent Group and CEO of the Cloud and Smart Industry Business Group, said that in the specific implementation of large models, models, data and computing power are what everyone needs especially Three points of attention. General-purpose large models are generally trained based on extensive public literature and network information. The above information may contain errors, rumors, and biases. Many professional knowledge and industry data are insufficiently accumulated, resulting in insufficient industry pertinence and accuracy of the model. , the data is too “noisy”. No matter which industry you are in, you should actively embrace AI. In the past R&D, production, sales, service and other links, there were many places that relied on people to judge, coordinate and communicate. Today, it is worthwhile for us to see which links can be superimposed with AI. productivity to improve quality, reduce costs and increase efficiency. (Station Master’s Home)

