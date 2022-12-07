Tencent tops the global revenue list of Chinese mobile game manufacturers: the new game of Girl Shooter has attracted nearly 700 million yuan, and it is popular in the United States, Japan and South Korea

News on December 7th, today, Sensor Tower, a mobile application data analysis company, released the global revenue rankings of Chinese mobile game publishers in November 2022.

The list shows that a total of 43 Chinese manufacturers were shortlisted in the top 100 global mobile game publisher revenue list in November.The new games launched by manufacturers such as Tencent and Chaoxi Guangnian performed strongly in overseas markets. These 43 manufacturers have attracted a total of 2.07 billion US dollars.An increase of 11.3% compared to October.

Specifically, Tencent launched “GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE” (Goddess of Victory: Nikke) in overseas markets in early November.On the day of its launch, it topped the list of iOS mobile game downloads in the United States, Japan, South Korea and other markets.Its art setting, story background and combat mechanism are well received by players.

In addition, the game ranked No. 1, No. 3 and No. 18 on the best-selling list of mobile games in Japan, South Korea and the United States in November.At the same time, it topped the best-selling list of overseas mobile games, with a total revenue of more than 100 million US dollars (about 690 million yuan).

According to the data, the beautiful girl shooting game “Goddess of Victory: Niki” was developed by South Korea’s Shift Up Studio and released by Tencent’s overseas distribution brand Level Infinite. Level up after experience, and each level up will have corresponding rewards.