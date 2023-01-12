Home Business Tencent’s “Honor of Kings” will attract nearly 200 million US dollars in December 2022- DoNews
Business

Tencent’s “Honor of Kings” will attract nearly 200 million US dollars in December 2022- DoNews

by admin

Ding Fan2023-01-11 11:22:57

DoNews news on January 11 (Ding Fan) Sensor Tower store intelligence data shows that in December 2022, Tencent’s “Honor of Kings” has attracted nearly 200 million US dollars in the global App Store and Google Play, ranking first in the global mobile game best-selling list. Revenue from the iOS market in China accounted for 94.4%, and revenue from overseas markets accounted for 5.6%.

Mihayou’s “Yuan Shen” mobile terminal ranked second on the list with nearly US$190 million in revenue, and Tencent’s “PUBG Mobile” (combined with “Peace Elite” income) ranked third on the list with more than US$180 million in revenue .

The other two games on the top five list are King “Candy Crush Saga” and “Roblox”.

In December 2022, global mobile game players will spend more than US$6.7 billion on the App Store and Google Play, a year-on-year decrease of 7.6%. The United States remains the world’s highest-grossing market for mobile games, contributing $1.96 billion, or 29.2% of the global total. The Japanese market ranks second, accounting for 18.5%; the Chinese iOS market ranks third, accounting for 17.2%.

See also  Sustainability and social impact, even small brands take the field

You may also like

Fenix ​​Entertainment: acquisition of film exploitation rights of...

The new function of digital renminbi can be...

Digit’Ed expands and buys Accurate: it will train...

Wall Street solid on the eve of Inflation...

The 2022 quarterly reports of the first batch...

Vestas, the production of maxi wind power in...

Nearly 80% of the companies expect the market...

JP Morgan, Jamie Dimon: ‘I shouldn’t have said...

In Lazio recruitment bonus for women and under...

FTX recovers $5 billion in liquidity

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy