DoNews news on January 11 (Ding Fan) Sensor Tower store intelligence data shows that in December 2022, Tencent’s “Honor of Kings” has attracted nearly 200 million US dollars in the global App Store and Google Play, ranking first in the global mobile game best-selling list. Revenue from the iOS market in China accounted for 94.4%, and revenue from overseas markets accounted for 5.6%.

Mihayou’s “Yuan Shen” mobile terminal ranked second on the list with nearly US$190 million in revenue, and Tencent’s “PUBG Mobile” (combined with “Peace Elite” income) ranked third on the list with more than US$180 million in revenue .

The other two games on the top five list are King “Candy Crush Saga” and “Roblox”.

In December 2022, global mobile game players will spend more than US$6.7 billion on the App Store and Google Play, a year-on-year decrease of 7.6%. The United States remains the world’s highest-grossing market for mobile games, contributing $1.96 billion, or 29.2% of the global total. The Japanese market ranks second, accounting for 18.5%; the Chinese iOS market ranks third, accounting for 17.2%.