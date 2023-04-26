Home » Tennis, Angelina the coach of the most sensual players in the world. The photos
Tennis, Angelina the coach of the most sensual players in the world. The photos

Tennis, Angelina the coach of the most sensual players in the world. The photos

Angelina Shakhraichuk (Instagram angelina_shakhraichuk)

Angelina Shakhraichuk tennis player and coach: what a passion for tennis!

Born in Germany, raised in Ukraine, resident in Florida: here you go Angelina Shakhraichuk.

Profession tennis player. In his career he has not reached very high peaks (the WTA top was just above number 800 in the world). He will never have won Wimbledon or Roland Garros, he will not have challenged and beaten tops like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenkabut tennis for the 23-year-old is a passion that goes beyond results.

‘So in love with this sport’ (So ​​in love with this sport) writes on social media by posting photos while training. “That’s why I love tennis”his followers comment.

And today the beauty Angie continues to play, as well as train new athletes who maybe will become great champions in the future thanks to his teachings. In addition to a present from model and influencer growing, much appreciated by his fans…

tennis player Anastasia Pivovaro

Tennis, look her in the eye if you can! The tennis player between bikinis and necklines. Read here

tennis sofya zhuk tennista onlyfans
Tennis, from Wimbledon to hot photos. The new life of the former tennis player. Read here

