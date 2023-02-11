Tennis, the former Wag Vanessa Sierra social queen and Onlyfans

Vanessa Sierra is a well-known name among fans of tennis.

Who is it about? It was there girlfriend of Bernard TomicAustralian champion who promised to become champion but stopped at number 17 in the ATP World ranking (with 4 tournaments won in his career and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon).

Today the 31-year-old former tennis player and model-influencer (and star also in Love Island Australia) they are no longer together, but the followers have certainly not forgotten the beautiful Vanessa who delights them with very hot photos and videos. The former wag of world tennis she is a queen of Instagram (almost 550,000 people who follow her), but she is also taking over the reign of Onlyfans…

Read also

Subscribe to the newsletter

