Tennis: The Empire of Roger Federer

NAfter fifteen years of abstinence, he has rediscovered the joy of skiing. Just like the football matches of the Swiss national team or “his” FC Basel. But in December, Roger Federer couldn’t even accompany his family to the Geneva Climbing Race because he had to go to New York: business, a TV show and a Brooklyn Nets (NBA) game were all on the agenda.

Since the end of his sporting career last September, the 41-year-old pensioner has been sprinting from one corner of the world to the next. Absolutely also for pleasure, but above all in matters of business.