Tenreyro (BoE): “Rates already too high”

Silvana Tenreyro, a representative of the Bank of England (BoE), issued a warning regarding interest rates, which she believes are already too high for the British economy.

According to Tenreyro, an excessive increase in the cost of money could have negative effects. Interest rates have already been raised too much and, as a result, inflation will fall below the 2% medium-term target set by the Bank of England.

The position of Tenreyro, a senior member of the UK central bank’s monetary policy committee, is in stark contrast to that of other committee members, such as Catherine Mann, who instead believes that further central bank intervention is needed due to the core inflation on the rise.

Silvana Tenreyro’s decisions will be crucial in the next meetings of the monetary policy committee, scheduled for May and June, at a time when the United Kingdom is facing the most aggressive cycle of interest rate hikes in the last forty years. The discussion within the committee is becoming increasingly intense and the choices of its members could have a significant impact on the future direction of interest rates in the country.