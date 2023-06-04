Home » Tension skyrocketing in the Taiwan Strait: collision between ships nearly missed
Business

Tension skyrocketing in the Taiwan Strait: collision between ships nearly missed

by admin
Tension skyrocketing in the Taiwan Strait: collision between ships nearly missed

Skyrocketing tension between China and the US, Beijing warns: “No to any interference”

They don’t stop tensions between China and the United Statesi: due in a military ship have come dangerously close to collision in the Taiwan Strait, avoided by just over 100 meters in the midst of the bad relations between the two superpowers. You almost had a warning sign, the head of the Pentagono Lloyd Austinduring his speech at the Shanghi-La Dialogue in Singapore, the security forum attended by his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu, remarked dialogue between the two states is “essential”. to prevent miscalculations from generating a conflict.

“For responsible defense leaders, the right time to talk is anytime, the right time to talk is every time and the right time to talk is now and a friendly handshake over dinner is no substitute for doing so,” Austin explained referring to his brief meeting with Li on Friday night at dinner in opening of the meeting.

READ ALSO: Taiwan, China: “Ready to fight. Peace and independence to be excluded”

READ ALSO: Taiwan prepares to fight. But for China there are also other weapons…

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Work, from warehouse worker to software developer: here are the fifteen most searched profiles in this early 2022

You may also like

Ticket prices for all Shanghai Disneyland have increased,...

Lululemon fires employees when they try to stop...

Elections 2024, Berlusconi is back on track: “Now...

China restricts access to Tiananmen Square ahead of...

That salary puts you in the top 5...

Meloni moved well…because she changed her position on...

Reference interest rate & rents – link rents...

Alpine Elf Endurance Team ready for the challenge...

6 heavy favorite fan gifts Dongfeng Nissan Venucia...

This economist is supposed to overcome Türkiye’s currency...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy