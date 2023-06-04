Tension skyrocketing in the Taiwan Strait: collision between ships nearly missed

Skyrocketing tension between China and the US, Beijing warns: “No to any interference”

They don’t stop tensions between China and the United Statesi: due in a military ship have come dangerously close to collision in the Taiwan Strait, avoided by just over 100 meters in the midst of the bad relations between the two superpowers. You almost had a warning sign, the head of the Pentagono Lloyd Austinduring his speech at the Shanghi-La Dialogue in Singapore, the security forum attended by his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu, remarked dialogue between the two states is “essential”. to prevent miscalculations from generating a conflict.

“For responsible defense leaders, the right time to talk is anytime, the right time to talk is every time and the right time to talk is now and a friendly handshake over dinner is no substitute for doing so,” Austin explained referring to his brief meeting with Li on Friday night at dinner in opening of the meeting.

