Source: Everbright Futures Author: Everbright Futures

Research report text

On Tuesday, the terminal demand is still fully recovered, the spot price continues to pull back, and the futures contracts are divided into near and far months. The near-month contract was dragged down by the spot price and continued to be weak. The main force 2305 contract continued to rebound under the expected recovery of demand, and the daily closing rose 1.63% to close at 4307 yuan/500 kg.

Zhuo Chuang data show that yesterday the nationaleggThe price was 4.17 yuan/catties, down 0.18 yuan/catties month-on-month. Among them, Ningjin powder-shelled eggs were 4.1 yuan/catties, down 0.1 yuan/catties month-on-month; brown-shell eggs in the Heishan market were 3.75 yuan/catties, down 0.15 yuan/catties month-on-month; The price fell by 0.11 yuan/catties, and the brown-shell eggs in the Guangzhou market were 4.28 yuan/catties, a month-on-month decrease of 0.15 yuan/catties.

Terminal demand still puts pressure on egg prices, and egg spot prices continue to weaken. Due to the earlier Spring Festival this year, the pre-holiday stocking cycle is shorter than in previous years. Pay attention to the start time of terminal demand, and be alert to the possibility of a rapid and sharp rebound in short-term egg prices.

The market outlook will focus on the impact of demand recovery progress on egg prices. Futures focus on changes in capital flows and market sentiment.

The related company of fresh eggs: Everbright Futures
