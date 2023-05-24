Termini Imerese, green light for the sale of the former Blutec plant

The key points Three teams interested in buying

Minister Urso: “A new phase of development for Termini”

Schifani: “Call in a couple of weeks”

Green light from the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy led by Adolfo Urso for the sale of the former Fiat plant now Blutec in extraordinary administration of Termini Imerese in the province of Palermo. The authorization of what is technically the authorization for the sale of the Termini Imerese Business Unit has been signed.

At this point, the three extraordinary commissioners will be able to proceed with the publication of the announcement to receive offers from companies interested in acquiring the business branch.

Three teams interested in buying

Three consortiums interested in participating so far: there is the one headed by the Mechatronics District and which includes the initiative of the Ukrainian entrepreneur Sergey Shapran who, with his Alumeta, aims to invest 50 million (equity) to the construction of a factory for the production of aluminum profiles and components, with a capacity of 1,100 tons per month and the hiring of at least 300 workers; that of Italvolt by the Swedish entrepreneur Lars Carlstrom who moved the project for an electric battery factory to the Palermo area; and finally the initiative headed by the current president of Catania Calcio, the Italo-Australian Ross Pelligra, at the head of a group considered world leader in the building and urban planning sector.

Minister Urso: “A new phase of development for Termini”

«This procedure is part of the initiatives that the ministry is putting in place for the reconversion and revitalization of the complex industrial crisis area of ​​Termini Imerese and follows the program agreement that was signed at Palazzo Piacentini on April 4th – said Minister Adolfo Urso -. We know what Termini Imerese represents for Sicily and we are determined that a new phase of development can begin that marks the country’s new industrial policy».

Schifani: “Call in a couple of weeks”

«The authorization for the sale of the Termini Imerese Business Unit branch is a fundamental step for the relaunch of the Palermo industrial plant and therefore of the economy and employment – ​​says the president of the Sicilian Region Renato Schifani -. For this reason, I would like to thank Minister Adolfo Urso, who has always been sensitive to the issue since he took office, the regional councilor for productive activities Edy Tamajo who followed the story together with me, working concretely so that we could to a solution. Now, we are awaiting the tender, which the Blutec extraordinary commissioners will probably publish in a couple of weeks, and therefore the companies interested in acquiring the business branch. Finally, thanks to the national and regional governments, after difficult years, it is possible to resume an economic development path in the Termite area».