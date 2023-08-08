Terna, 307 million from the EU for the Italy-Tunisia interconnection

Terna, 307 million from the EU for the Italy-Tunisia electricity interconnection

(Teleborsa) – Terna, the operator of electricity transmission networks listed on Euronext Milan, and Steg, the Tunisian electricity and gas company, have signed the Grant Agreement with the European Commission which kicks off the financing of 307 million euros intended for the electricity interconnection between Italy and Tunisia, the invisible energy bridge, called Elmedwhich will connect Europe and North Africa.

For the work, the authorization procedure for which was launched by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security at the end of 2022, a total investment of approximately 850 million euros. Of these, 307 million euros have been allocated by the European Commission through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), the EU fund intended for the development of key projects for the enhancement of EU energy infrastructures. For the first time CEF funds have been assigned to an infrastructural work of a Member State and a Third State.

A strategic work between the two countries

“The signing of the Grant Agreement marks a further step towards the creation of astrategic work for the electricity system of the two countries and of the whole of Europe – he has declared Josephine of FoggiaCEO of Terna – Elmed will enable the development of renewable energies and, at the same time, will allow economic and industrial benefits, attracting investments and creating new jobs”.

The power line winds between the electrical station of Partannain the province of Trapani, and that of Blue, in the Tunisian peninsula of Capo Bon, for a total length of about 220 km (mostly in submarine cable), with a power of 600 MW and a maximum depth of about 800 meters, reached along the Strait of Sicily. The procurement process began last May.