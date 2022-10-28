Solar time returns on the night between Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 October with the hands of the clocks going one hour back by 60 minutes at 03.00. According to data from Terna, the company that manages the national transmission grid, in the 7 months of summer time the Italian electricity system benefited from lower consumption of 420 million kWh, equal to the average annual requirement value of approximately 150 thousand households. with a consequent economic saving of approximately 190 million euros.

Positive repercussions also in terms of environmental sustainability: the lower electricity consumption, in fact, has allowed the country to avoid CO2 emissions into the atmosphere for about 200 thousand tons. The economic benefit is calculated considering that this year, in the summer time period that began on Sunday 27 March and which will end on Sunday 30 October with the return to solar time (at 3:00 at night, the hands will have to be moved back by sixty minutes) , the cost of the average kilowatt hour for the ‘typical domestic customer in protection’ (according to ARERA data) was about 45 euro cents before taxes.

From 2004 to 2022, according to the analysis of the company led by Stefano Donnarumma, the lower consumption of electricity for Italy due to summer time was a total of about 10.9 billion kWh and involved, in economic terms, savings for citizens of around 2 billion euros.