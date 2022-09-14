Home Business Terna: electricity consumption down by 2.6% in August
Terna: electricity consumption down by 2.6% in August

In August, Italy consumed a total of 25.9 billion kWh of electricity, a decrease of 2.6% compared to the same month in 2021.

Thus the latest data from Terna, the company that manages the national transmission grid, according to which in the first eight months of 2022, the demand for electricity in Italy is up by 2% compared to the corresponding period of 2021 (+ 1% the value rectified).

In detail, in August 2022, 89.3% of the Italian electricity demand was satisfied with the national production and for the remainder (10.7%) with the balance of energy exchanged with foreign countries. . Net national production was equal to 23.4 billion kWh (+ 1.1%). Renewables covered 34.5% of the national electricity demand. Production from thermal sources (+ 17%) and photovoltaic (+ 7.4%) is on the rise. Production from water (-42.2%), wind (-15.3%) and geothermal (-1.5%) sources decreased. Finally, as regards the import-export balance, the change is equal to -25.2%, with a decrease in imports (-21.1%) and an increase in exports (+ 34.9%).

