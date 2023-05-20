Home » Terna: electricity consumption down in April 2023
Terna: electricity consumption down in April 2023

Terna, the body responsible for the national electricity transmission grid, noted a 4.3% drop in electricity demand in April 2023, equal to 23.4 billion kWh. Industrial consumption also recorded a drop of 9.1% compared to April 2022. However, some sectors such as ceramics and glass and means of transport showed an increase in consumption compared to the same month in 2022.

In the first four months of the year, the national electricity demand decreased by 4.1% compared to the same period in 2022. If the adjusted value is considered, the decrease is 3.7%. April 2023 had one working day less than April 2022 (18 versus 19), but the average monthly temperature remained unchanged. Considering the seasonally adjusted data and corrected for the calendar effect, electricity demand decreased by 3.8%.

